Other World Computing (OWC) Drops the Mic at DJX ’25 with Fast, Rugged, Creator-Ready Tech

From Studio to Stage to Tour Bus, OWC Will Showcase Rugged, High-Performance Storage and Connectivity Solutions Designed for Today’s On-The-Go DJs and Content Creators

Attendees visiting the OWC Booth #404 (inside The Edit) will have an opportunity to see first-hand how OWC’s professional-grade docks, hubs, and storage can power and streamline even the most demanding workflows. With product demos, expert guidance, and exclusive looks at ultra-fast, ultra-reliable gear trusted by the world’s most legendary DJs and creative pros, the OWC booth is the go-to destination for those who demand performance without compromise.

OWC Booth #404 (inside The Edit) will feature the following:

External Drives

Connectivity

“DJs and content creators are constantly pushing the limits. Whether it’s on stage, in the studio, or on the go, they need gear that can keep up without skipping a beat,” said Chris Kooistra, Vice President, Marketing, Other World Computing (OWC). “At OWC, we build solutions that are rugged, reliable, and ready to perform anywhere.” He continued, “I’m excited to show the DJX community how our latest innovations can help them create, store, and share their work faster and easier than ever.”

OWC will also feature exclusive DJX ‘25 show specials – stop by the booth for details!

To learn more and sign up to attend DJX ‘25, please visit: https://www.djxshow.com/.

