Other World Computing (OWC) Drops the Mic at DJX ’25 with Fast, Rugged, Creator-Ready Tech
From Studio to Stage to Tour Bus, OWC Will Showcase Rugged, High-Performance Storage and Connectivity Solutions Designed for Today’s On-The-Go DJs and Content Creators
WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced its participation at DJX ’25, the largest and longest-running DJ expo in the Americas (August 11-14; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, NJ).
Attendees visiting the OWC Booth #404 (inside The Edit) will have an opportunity to see first-hand how OWC’s professional-grade docks, hubs, and storage can power and streamline even the most demanding workflows. With product demos, expert guidance, and exclusive looks at ultra-fast, ultra-reliable gear trusted by the world’s most legendary DJs and creative pros, the OWC booth is the go-to destination for those who demand performance without compromise.
OWC Booth #404 (inside The Edit) will feature the following:
External Drives
- OWC Envoy Pro mini – The ultimate ‘works with everything’ pocket-sized SSD with real-world performance up to 946MB/s and capacities up to 2.0TB.
- OWC Envoy Pro Elektron – The fastest, toughest mini-sized SSD available. It’s crushproof, dustproof, and waterproof for transferring gigabytes of data in seconds.
- OWC Express 1M2 – Ultra-fast, compatible, and reliable portable USB4 NVMe SSD. Build your own or choose ready-to-run solutions.
- OWC Envoy Ultra – The first and fastest Thunderbolt™ 5 portable SSD
- OWC Express 4M2 – Four-slot USB4 (40Gb/s) external storage enclosure for NVMe M.2 SSDs.
- OWC Gemini – The only drive you need to organize your digital life. Features dual drives and seven ports, taking you from notebook to workstation in seconds.
- OWC Express 4M2 – Four-slot USB4 (40Gb/s) external storage enclosure for NVMe M.2 SSDs.
Connectivity
- OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock – The first full-featured Thunderbolt dock with a built-in power supply. Go anywhere + connect more than bus-powered docks.
- OWC 11-Port Thunderbolt Dock – Add three Thunderbolt 4 ports, 4 USB ports, along with Ethernet, audio, and card reader functionality to your Thunderbolt 3 Mac or Thunderbolt 4 PC.
- OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock – More performance, power, and possibilities with Thunderbolt 5.
- OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub – Add even more Thunderbolt 5 ports for enhanced connectivity.
- OWC USB-C Travel Dock – With five essential ports, up to 100W pass-through power, and just one cable, you’re ready to display, charge, connect, and import while on the move.
“DJs and content creators are constantly pushing the limits. Whether it’s on stage, in the studio, or on the go, they need gear that can keep up without skipping a beat,” said Chris Kooistra, Vice President, Marketing, Other World Computing (OWC). “At OWC, we build solutions that are rugged, reliable, and ready to perform anywhere.” He continued, “I’m excited to show the DJX community how our latest innovations can help them create, store, and share their work faster and easier than ever.”
OWC will also feature exclusive DJX ‘25 show specials – stop by the booth for details!
To learn more and sign up to attend DJX ‘25, please visit: https://www.djxshow.com/.
About Other World Computing (OWC)
Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.
©2025 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
Contacts
PR Contact:
Nicole Gorman
Gorman Communications, for Other World Computing (OWC)
M: 508-397-0131
nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com