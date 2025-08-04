Happiest Minds Wins Top Workplaces 2025 Recognition in Technology Category for its Exceptional People-First Culture in the US

SEATTLE and BENGALURU, India and LONDON, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS) (BSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a ‘Born Digital. Born Agile.’ Mindful IT Company, has been recognized among the Top Workplaces 2025 in the Technology category by Top Workplaces USA.

The recognition is based entirely on feedback from the US team members, collected through an independent and confidential survey. The survey looked at how connected people feel to their work, their leaders, and the company’s direction. Out of more than 500 participating companies, Happiest Minds was selected for creating a workplace where people feel respected, supported, and aligned with the company’s values.

Joseph Anantharaju, Co-Chairman and CEO, said, “The US has been one of our key geographies, and this recognition is truly special because it reflects both our culture and how our people feel about being here. Knowing that our people feel inspired, supported, and proud to be part of this journey is deeply humbling. This is all the more creditable given the distance and dispersed nature of the team.”

Sachin Khurana, Chief People Officer, said, “The US is a growing and important region for us, and we’ve taken a thoughtful, people-first approach to nurture it. This recognition isn’t the result of one program, it’s the outcome of everyday intent, authentic connections, and processes built around listening. And hearing this validation from our people tells us we’re on the right path.”

Deepti Moolya, Group Head People Practice, America, said, “Over the past few years, we’ve built a strong foundation for a workplace where people’s experience comes first, driven by focused initiatives and streamlined processes designed to enhance satisfaction. This being our first recognition in the region makes it especially meaningful, and even more so because it comes directly from our people. It’s a reflection not just of what we do, but of how we make our people feel valued, heard, and truly happy.”

Top Workplaces, run by Energage, is one of the most respected workplace recognition programs in the US. The award is entirely survey-driven and based on what employees share about their experiences. There are no applications, pitches, or payments involved.

This is Happiest Minds’ first people-focused recognition in the US, and an important step in our journey to build mindful, inclusive, and values-led teams, wherever we are in the world.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (BSE: HAPPSTMNDS) (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS) is an AI-led customer-first digital engineering and Mindful IT company. With an integrated approach that spans from chip to cloud, Happiest Minds delivers secure and scalable solutions across product engineering, cybersecurity, analytics and automation platforms. Happiest Minds brings purpose and precision to every engagement, helping enterprises solve complex business challenges and fast-track their digital evolution across industry sectors such as Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics.

Happiest Minds’ innovation-led strategy is powered by deep expertise in disruptive tech including Gen AI and strategic partnerships with global technology leaders like Microsoft and AWS, along with a growing portfolio of proprietary platforms including Arttha, a unified digital payments suite designed to enable seamless and inclusive financial experiences and FuzionX Gaming Studio, a game development hub focused on building high-performance gaming experiences that integrate creativity with advanced technology.

Happiest Minds has been honored by both the Golden Peacock Awards and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) for its exemplary Corporate Governance practices. Guided by its mission of ‘Happiest People. Happiest Customers’ and consistently recognized as a great place to work, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with a global presence across the Americas, UK, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

As of June 2025, Happiest Minds generates annualized revenues in excess of $270 million, has a people strength of over 6,500 across 43 global offices, and serves 280+ customers, including 85+ billion-dollar corporations.

