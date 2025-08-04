CarePayment Recognized as #1 Patient Financing Vendor in Black Book’s 2025 Revenue Cycle Management Rankings

CarePayment, a leading provider of patient financing solutions, has been named the top vendor for patient financing and medical loan solutions in Black Book’s comprehensive 2025 Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) software and services rankings for a third consecutive year. The independent evaluation, based on a detailed survey conducted from Q4 2024 through Q3 2025, highlights CarePayment’s exceptional performance across critical client satisfaction metrics.

Black Book annually assesses leading healthcare software and outsourcing service providers through 18 operational excellence key performance indicators (KPIs), solely from the client experience perspective. With responses from over 2,970 healthcare financial professionals representing 2,459 provider organizations, including hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, and clinics, the survey provides unbiased, data-driven insights into vendor effectiveness and client satisfaction.

CarePayment emerged as the clear leader, ranking first in 14 out of the 18 KPIs measured. The company achieved top scores for strategic alignment with client goals, innovation and technology, training quality, client relationships, transparency and ethics, flexibility, scalability, and data security. CarePayment’s no-interest financing model, seamless integration into healthcare workflows, and robust cybersecurity measures were particularly praised by healthcare executives.

“Amid rising out-of-pocket healthcare costs and tightening credit markets, CarePayment’s solutions stand out by effectively embedding patient-friendly financing directly within the healthcare journey,” noted Black Book analysts. “Their consistent top rankings across multiple satisfaction indicators reflect a profound understanding of evolving provider and patient financial needs.”

Market trends identified by Black Book in Q3 2025 show a significant shift toward patient-centric financing models, embedded financing at point-of-care, and enhanced regulatory compliance. CarePayment’s innovative offerings align closely with these trends, especially the integration of real-time, personalized financing options directly into electronic health records (EHRs) and patient portals.

Additionally, increased consumer protection regulations have made transparency and patient trust critical in medical financing. CarePayment has excelled in providing clear, upfront disclosure of financing terms, no retroactive penalties, and proactive patient engagement through integrated digital solutions.

“The landscape for patient financing is transforming rapidly, driven by both consumer expectations and regulatory demands,” said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. “CarePayment’s sustained excellence demonstrates the company’s ability to innovate and deliver tangible benefits to healthcare providers and patients alike.”

About Black Book™ Black Book Market Research LLC provides independent and unbiased customer satisfaction and market research for healthcare technology and services. With responses from over 3.3 million healthcare IT users, Black Book ensures vendor neutrality and integrity in its comprehensive annual evaluations, serving as a trusted resource for healthcare providers, buyers, analysts, investors, and media. For more detailed results or information about Black Book’s independent healthcare market research, please visit www.BlackBookMarketResearch.com or contact the Client Resource Center at +1 800 863 7590 or research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

