Osa Commerce Adds Strategic Growth Leader Jeff Cashman to Board of Advisors

Technology Executive Brings Deep AI and Supply Chain Expertise to Strengthen Innovation

Osa Commerce, the leader in real‑time supply chain orchestration and visibility, today announced the appointment of Jeff Cashman to its Board of Advisors. Cashman brings over 30 years of deep expertise in enterprise software, AI, retail, and logistics to guide the company’s strategic growth.

Jeff Cashman

Osa Commerce Board Advisor

Currently General Manager at Revionics (Aptos), Cashman leads global AI-driven pricing strategy to help retailers make more profitable, data-driven decisions. He has held executive roles, including SVP of Corporate Development at FORTNA, COO at GreyOrange, and SVP at Manhattan Associates, as well as leadership roles at Accenture (Andersen Consulting), Blue Yonder (McHugh Freeman), and Infor Software (Mapics).

Throughout his career, Cashman has successfully led multiple M&A transactions, raised over $275 million in venture capital, and driven 3X commercial growth at several companies. His industry impact spans Retail, Logistics, Healthcare, and Medical Devices, and he’s known for accelerating product adoption and building high-performing go-to-market teams.

He holds a degree from the University of Illinois (Urbana-Champaign).

Jeff Cashman shared, “Osa Commerce is solving real-world challenges at the intersection of unified commerce and AI. Their platform is built to help brands and logistics providers operate with more intelligence, speed, and connectivity. I’m excited to support their mission and help scale this next-generation solution.”

Osa Commerce co-founder and CEO Padhu Raman said, “Jeff’s enterprise software expertise, operational leadership, and deep understanding of AI and retail technology will be instrumental as we scale our platform. His guidance will help Osa deliver even more value to our logistics and retail partners as we build a more intelligent and connected supply chain.”

About Osa Commerce

Osa Commerce addresses a significant industry gap by delivering networked, real-time e-commerce orchestration, collaborative visibility, and enterprise connectivity. Its AI-powered Collaborative Visibility Platform empowers retailers, logistics providers, and their partners to unify operations, harness data, and drive scalable growth with agility and precision.

