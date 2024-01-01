Liminal Experiences Announces First Title, Liminal: Skies, and Reveals AI-Powered Creation Capabilities









LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liminal Experiences, Inc, a UGC gaming startup dedicated to harnessing artificial intelligence to empower human-centered creativity, has announced their first title, Liminal: Skies, as part of the MIX Fall Game Showcase. Liminal: Skies transforms creation into a game, making it possible for players to joyfully build their own Sky Islands, complete with bespoke buildings and custom characters. With a blend of powerful editing capabilities and new AI tools, players can handcraft each outfit and line of dialog or invoke the Liminal Magic AI to supercharge their imaginations. Players create alone or with friends before sharing their islands to be explored by others all over the world.

“This is the first chapter in our journey to build the future of storytelling,” says Liminal Experiences Founder and CEO Brendan Mulligan. “We started Liminal to inspire players to discover their creativity and to point the way to a positive vision of an AI-enabled future for the gamedev industry. With Liminal: Skies, we want to show that there is a human-centric approach to this future, one where the imagination of the individual remains at the center of the creative process while it benefits from the power of transformative technologies. As we continue to develop the game, we’ll be adding more and more advanced creation capabilities, all aimed at ensuring that AI is a tool to create shared experiences that build communities, bringing people closer together.”

Mulligan believes creativity games, not coding platforms, are the future of game creation. Liminal: Skies combines the familiar joy of building and simulation games with AI to allow everyone to realize the fantasy of making their own game experiences. Skies focuses on worldbuilding, with the building and decoration of individual Sky Islands, with planned future installments that will unlock full quest editing and episodic narrative tools. The game also allows players to share their creations online to entertain and inspire others.

For players not interested in the AI tools, Liminal: Skies allows them to take control of every creative choice themselves. Mulligan explains, “In an era where more and more pressure is being applied in the industry to replace creatives with AI, we want to flip the dynamic, leveraging AI but always leaving the creator holding the pen. Anything the Liminal Magic AI can do, players can choose to do on their own or edit after the fact. Liminal: Skies is really about making your island your own; we believe players want to feel connected to the individuals that make their favorite experiences and bond with others over a shared passion for creativity.”

Liminal: Skies key features:

Build charming towns in the sky – Place, paint, and decorate cozy houses, inside and out.

Bring characters to life – Dress them up and assign roles that shape how they speak and behave, or handcraft each piece of witty dialog yourself.

One Magic Click, infinite stories – Instantly generate dynamic dialogue, personalities, and evolving relationships with built-in AI on demand.

Storytelling through play, not code – Worldbuild and shape narratives as you create.

Share your village and explore others – Invite your friends to visit or collaborate in your world.

Liminal previously announced $5.8M in seed funding from prestigious games industry backers, including BITKRAFT Ventures, Riot Games, and OTK Media Group, with participation from angel investors including Marc Merrill, founder of Riot Games.

Liminal: Skies remains in development with a planned public demo later this year and a 2026 launch. Players can Wishlist Liminal: Skies on Steam today.

About Liminal Experiences:

Liminal Experiences is a fully remote game development studio founded in 2022. Liminal believes in joyful creation and an ai-powered future that builds community and ignites human creativity rather than stifling it. Founder and CEO Brendan Mulligan spent 8 years at Riot Games variously leading investments and acquisitions, strategic business partnerships, League of Legends economy design, and more. He is joined by Technical Cofounder David Lieberman, previously Group Product Lead at Riot Games and VP of Engineering at no-code game engine Buildbox, and a passionate team of developers obsessed with storytelling and joyful creation.

