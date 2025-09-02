Twin Vee Subsidiary Wizz Banger, Inc Launches WizzBanger Value App – AI-Powered Valuations for Buyers, Sellers, Dealers, and Lenders

Wizz Value is the CARFAX Report for the Marine Industry

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),(“Twin Vee” or the “Company”), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced that its subsidiary, Wizz Banger, Inc., has released its WizzBanger Value App on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This first-of-its-kind mobile tool uses AI-driven, photo-based analysis to deliver fast, accurate, and transparent boat valuations for buyers, sellers, dealers, lenders, and insurers.

With just a few photos, the app’s patent-pending multi-stage AI process identifies make, model, condition, and options, then benchmarks against thousands of verified listings. The result is a detailed valuation report that includes:

Expected Sales Price – what the boat should sell for in today’s market

Market Price Sweet Spot – optimized pricing to attract buyers quickly

Premium Price Point – a benchmark for lenders and insurers to set collateral risk

Condition Scores & Repair Estimates – AI-powered analysis of hull, systems, and interior with recommended cost of repairs

The app has already been tested by boat brokers, concierge sales groups, and lenders, who confirm its potential to streamline transactions and reduce pricing uncertainty.

Joseph Visconti, CEO of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. and Wizz Banger Inc., said “Our patent-pending process leverages millions of images and thousands of listings to provide the most comprehensive boat valuation the industry has ever seen. Through extensive testing, we believe this tool is poised to transform the marine market.”

In addition to valuation accuracy, the WizzBanger Value App is designed for flexibility. Boat owners can use it as a do-it-yourself pricing guide, while dealers gain consistent, rapid valuations across their entire inventory. Lenders and insurers benefit from unbiased condition scoring and market-backed price ranges that make risk assessments more reliable. The app also supports repair planning, helping sellers understand which upgrades or fixes will deliver the greatest return before listing a vessel. These combined features ensure the tool delivers value across every corner of the marine ecosystem.

Sample Screenshots from the WizzBanger Value App

Tom Huffman, President of Wizz Banger, Inc. and the Company’s Chief Information Officer, added, “Our sophisticated algorithm utilizes advanced AI models in a multi-staged process that’s both innovative and a delight for users. This technology delivers unprecedented accuracy and lays the groundwork for continued innovation across the marine industry. And this is just the beginning.”

One early tester summed it up: “I think it can be a game changer for us.”

The WizzBanger Value App can be used standalone, with a web version and API/white-label integrations in development to support dealer networks, marketplaces, insurers, and lenders.

**Get more information about the WizzBanger Value App by visiting https://wizzbangerconnect.com/ or see how it integrates with BoatsforSale.com by going to https://www.boatsforsale.com/boat-value

Download the WizzBanger Value App now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the “Best Riding Boats on the Water™.” The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

About Wizz Banger, Inc.

WizzBanger, Inc. is driving innovation in the marine industry with AI-powered technology that brings clarity, transparency, and accuracy to boat buying, selling, and financing. By combining advanced visual intelligence with market data, WizzBanger is creating tools that empower consumers, dealers, and financial institutions to make smarter decisions. Beyond valuation, the company is developing integrations with dealer platforms, insurance providers, and lenders to create a seamless ecosystem for the entire lifecycle of boat ownership. WizzBanger’s mission is to modernize the marine industry by delivering technology that simplifies transactions, reduces friction, and unlocks new opportunities for growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the market’s acceptance of new technological innovations and the innovations of our competitors, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

