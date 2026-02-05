Conga Recognized in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Applications

Evaluation based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

On the heels of its official close of the acquisition of PROS B2B, Conga today announced that both PROS and Conga are named in the Leaders and Challengers quadrants, respectively, of the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) Applications. The company believes the evaluation results reflect the strength of both solutions and the combined value of the platform brought together under Conga.

As a unified organization, Conga now has two highly rated CPQ solutions which provides customers with flexibility to choose the solution that best fits their needs and align it to broader transformation efforts around commerce and contracting.

“We believe this recognition by Gartner reflects the strength of our CPQ offerings today and the momentum we are building for the future,” said Dave Osborne, CEO of Conga. “With Conga and PROS B2B coming together, we are fully connecting the commerce chain that links pricing, quoting and contracting so teams can stay aligned, move faster and make smarter decisions from price to signature. We’re looking forward to what’s next and the impact this will have for customers and partners.”

According to the accompanying Gartner Critical Capabilities report, Conga ranked No. 1 in Long-Term Deal Negotiation and placed among the 3 highest ranked vendors in Composable, Direct Sales and Complex Manufacturing use cases, and placed among the 5 highest ranked vendors in Service Selling and Solution Selling use cases.

A Unified, Intelligent Commerce Experience

As Conga and PROS B2B come together, enterprises gain a more connected, intelligent approach to commercial execution. Teams can work from shared insights, keep handoffs clean and streamline the path from decision to execution, with a clearer end-to-end experience that supports growth, protects margin and reduces risk.

Conga and PROS B2B customers will benefit from the expanded AI-driven portfolio in a variety of ways:

Faster deal cycles by aligning pricing, quoting, document automation and contracts

Improved cross-team visibility into revenue, risk and commercial decisions across the business

Optimized buyer responses with AI-powered pricing and product guidance

Smarter negotiations with intelligence embedded directly into quoting and contracting

Stronger governance and reduced risk across agreements from creation through execution

A Combined Customer & Partner Conference

Join Conga and PROS for a combined conference March 9-11 in Orlando to hear more about:

A look at what’s ahead across AI-powered CPQ, pricing, contracting and document automation

Roadmap and product optimization sessions across solutions

Customer-led sessions focused on real-world use cases and outcomes

Analyst perspectives and thought leadership on market direction

Straight talk on AI, including AI agents and practical applications

Industry-focused conversations and dedicated user group sessions

Time built in to connect with peers and Conga experts throughout the event

The 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPQ Applications is available for complimentary download here.

About Conga

Conga partners with leading companies around the world to accelerate their journey to become a more connected, intelligent business. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, Pricing, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Powered by a unified data model and purpose-built AI, Conga helps companies achieve a unique advantage-one built on seamless connection, actionable intelligence, and scalable growth.

Conga delivers an advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Visit conga.com for more information.

