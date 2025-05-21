Optimizely and commercetools Launch Partnership to Modernize Enterprise Retail Experiences

Strategic partnership provides enterprise retailers with a composable, future-ready foundation to deliver personalized digital experiences faster

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced a strategic technology partnership with unified commerce platform commercetools, designed to transform how enterprise B2C retailers deliver digital experiences. By combining Optimizely’s content management, personalization, experimentation, and AI capabilities with commercetools’ flexible composable commerce platform, the partnership empowers B2C marketers to better own digital experiences, increasing conversions and customer retention.

The integration between commercetools’ product catalog and Optimizely’s CMS addresses one of the biggest pain points in enterprise retail: speed to market. Both companies are backed by global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, providing an opportunity for aligned innovation and accelerated growth. By using rich platform data from commercetools to inform AI agents within Optimizely Opal, marketers will be empowered to leverage product data directly in their CMS. This allows teams to create richer content experiences, while also reducing development cycles that slow campaign launches and inhibit marketers’ ability to quickly adapt to changing consumer demand. Combining these two industry-leading platforms means retailers can move faster – launching fully-personalized campaigns in weeks instead of months across every single channel.

“Retailers need to move at the speed of their customers, and that requires a composable yet pre-packaged approach that doesn’t compromise on usability or speed to market,” said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely. “By pairing two market-leading solutions – commercetools’ composable commerce platform with Optimizely’s AI-powered DXP – we’re putting the power back in the hands of marketers and retailers, while giving developers the flexibility they need.”

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Faster time to market: End-to-end workflows allow marketers to launch and optimize experiences without relying on development resources.

Unified content and commerce: Create content-rich, personalized experiences powered by real-time product and customer data across every brand, market, and channel.

Integrated conversions through experimentation: Run A/B and multivariate tests across product, cart, and checkout flows and deploy what works instantly.

AI-assisted content at scale: Use Opal AI to generate and enrich product content such as descriptions and sales copy in seconds, improving campaign velocity.

Marketer-owned digital experiences: Empower marketers to control product pages, personalize experiences, and update storefronts with no IT bottlenecks.

Composable and scalable architecture: A future-proof foundation that lets enterprise teams adopt, extend or replace services as needed without lock-in.

“This partnership brings together two best-in-class enterprise platforms to help marketers move faster and deliver more meaningful digital experiences. It’s not about how you build—it’s about what you get: a modern shopping experience that’s agile, personalized, and ready for what’s next,” said Dirk Hoerig, Founder of commercetools.

With its debut at Elevate -The Global Commerce Summit™ 2025, the integration is now available for select joint customers, with general availability slated for Q3 2025. System Integrators Valtech and LEVO are joining as launch partners for the Optimizely and commercetools integration to help drive implementation, early customer success, and go-to-market alignment.

“Valtech is proud to join as the global launch partner of this initiative,” said Olivier Padiou, Chief Executive Officer, Valtech. “As Optimizely and commercetools’ most trusted global implementation partner we have the ability to help retail customers accelerate their marketing efforts and drive growth through experience innovation in their businesses.”

To learn more about the partnership between Optimizely and commercetools, visit: https://www.optimizely.com/commercetools/

About Optimizely

Optimizely is on a mission to make the lives of marketers better with Optimizely One, the world’s first operating system for marketing teams. Optimizely One combines industry-leading solutions across content management, content marketing, experimentation, commerce and personalization, powering every stage of the marketing lifecycle through a single, AI-accelerated workflow. With the flexibility of a fully composable platform, Optimizely is proudly helping global brands like Salesforce, Zoom and Toyota create content with speed, launch experiments with confidence, and deliver experiences of the highest quality. Learn more at optimizely.com.

Optimizely, Optimizely One, and NetSpring are the trademarks of Optimizely North America Inc., and are registered (or registrations are pending) in the US, EU, UK and other countries. All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners and are used only for reference purposes.

About commercetools

commercetools is the leading enterprise commerce platform built to power innovation and versatility for the world’s leading brands. Our composable, cloud-native technology provides the flexibility to design tailored, scalable commerce experiences across any channel, at any scale — whether in stores, on social media, through connected devices, or in augmented reality. By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables companies to innovate freely, personalize at scale, and quickly launch new channels to meet the evolving demands of their customers.

As trusted partners to brands like Audi, Danone, Eurail, NBCUniversal, and Sephora, commercetools helps its customers set the pace of innovation, deliver exceptional experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. With commercetools, businesses don’t just adapt to change — they lead it.

To learn more, visit commercetools.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optimizely-and-commercetools-launch-partnership-to-modernize-enterprise-retail-experiences-302461932.html

SOURCE Optimizely