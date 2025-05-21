MICROOLED strengthens its executive team with the arrival of CEO and CFO

PARIS, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MICROOLED, a global leader in the manufacturing of high-resolution, low-power OLED microdisplays, today announces the appointment of Thierry Bissuel, as CEO, and Faustine Gehin, CFO.

Since its founding, MICROOLED has established itself as a leader in OLED microdisplays, thanks to its expertise and the use of core technologies derived from the semiconductor industry. The company’s continued growth of vertical strategies—such as product line for the B2C sports market, and microdisplays for defense applications—have led to the strengthening of its executive team.

Thierry Bissuel brings extensive experience in semiconductors, systems, and software across international markets. Combining a strategic vision with hands-on team support, Thierry has held leadership roles in R&D, marketing, business development, and general management within international groups and startups during entrepreneurial and transformational phases. Prior to joining MICROOLED, he spent nine years at Teledyne e2v, leading the high-reliability semiconductor division for space and defense.

Faustine Gehin joined as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. She brings extensive experience in corporate structuring and management. Most recently CFO of the Quinten Group, she has international experience in executing complex projects and driving growth through M&A strategies.

Building on the tremendous work accomplished, Éric Marcellin Dibon will now focus the highly promising Engo/ActiveLook venture, targeting consumer and outdoor markets. This phase will involve a dedicated organization to secure financial partners suited to these markets.

“I am honored by the trust placed in me by the group of investors and by the warm welcome from the teams, whose expertise in pushing the global boundaries of OLED microdisplay technology is already well established. Together, we will continue to drive and accelerate technological, commercial, and industrial journey,” said Thierry Bissuel, CEO

“I founded MICROOLED with the ambition to create the most efficient microdisplay technology on the market, and since then, the company has become a global player with a strong presence in international markets. I am confident in the new team’s ability to sustain this growth momentum” said Eric Marcellin-Dibon, founder.

About Thierry Bissuel

Thierry began in the space sector, held leadership roles at National Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics, and served as COO of Cabrilog from 2005 to 2016. He joined Teledyne e2v in 2016 and is now VP & GM of the Semiconductor Business Unit. He holds degrees in microelectronics (INSA Toulouse) and management (IAE Lyon).

About Faustine Gehin

Faustine Gehin started as a financial analyst at BNP Paribas CIB, later managed large industrial projects in China, and founded an M&A advisory firm. She worked at Carmine Capital and then held several roles at Quinten, including Group CFO, gaining expertise in AI applications. Most recently, she was COO/CFO at PharmIA. She is a graduate of Centrale Lyon and EM Lyon.

About MICROOLED

With tens of millions of dollars invested in research and development since its creation in 2007 in Grenoble’s Tech Valley, MICROOLED specializes in the design, production and marketing of OLED microdisplays for near-eye applications (outdoor optical equipment, night vision glasses, ocular equipment for medical devices, augmented reality glasses, etc.).

