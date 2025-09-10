OpenVenture Inc. Acquires InVerse in $50 Million Deal
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / OpenVenture, a leader in technology private equity and venture investments across deep tech and AI from the Bay Area, today announces its acquisition of
InVerse, a US startup focusing on AI systems that intelligently manage asset pipelines and real-time rendering performance optimized for mobile and hardware-limited environments.
The total consideration of the transaction is $50 million USD.
Founded in 2022 by Diego Martinez, a serial entrepreneur, InVerse has engineered proprietary machine learning algorithms that deliver up to 60% compression efficiency compared to conventional pipelines.
Its runtime engine provides a low-latency, AI-native control layer that dynamically orchestrates rendering and asset flow on edge devices-addressing the critical and growing demand
for intelligent resource management in compute-constrained environments.
“We’re thrilled to welcome InVerse to OpenVenture,” said Rathnakumar Udayakumar, CEO ofOpenVenture “Diego is a brilliant and relentless entrepreneur, he has built InVerse into
something unique- through deep technical grounding and comprehensive product expertise
InVerse is the best AI optimization tech for constrained environments we have seen. It is a perfect fit for our mission to lead in cost-performance aware AI infrastructure.”
This acquisition positions OpenVenture to deliver far more scalable and efficient AI infra solutions.
