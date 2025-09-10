OpenVenture Inc. Acquires InVerse in $50 Million Deal

OpenVenture, a leader in technology private equity and venture investments across deep tech and AI from the Bay Area, today announces its acquisition of

InVerse, a US startup focusing on AI systems that intelligently manage asset pipelines and real-time rendering performance optimized for mobile and hardware-limited environments.

The total consideration of the transaction is $50 million USD.

Founded in 2022 by Diego Martinez, a serial entrepreneur, InVerse has engineered proprietary machine learning algorithms that deliver up to 60% compression efficiency compared to conventional pipelines.

Its runtime engine provides a low-latency, AI-native control layer that dynamically orchestrates rendering and asset flow on edge devices-addressing the critical and growing demand

for intelligent resource management in compute-constrained environments.

“We’re thrilled to welcome InVerse to OpenVenture,” said Rathnakumar Udayakumar, CEO ofOpenVenture “Diego is a brilliant and relentless entrepreneur, he has built InVerse into

something unique- through deep technical grounding and comprehensive product expertise

InVerse is the best AI optimization tech for constrained environments we have seen. It is a perfect fit for our mission to lead in cost-performance aware AI infrastructure.”

This acquisition positions OpenVenture to deliver far more scalable and efficient AI infra solutions.

Contact Info:

Name of person: Nikin Tharan

Email: Nikin@openventure.com

Address: 3100 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538

Phone: +1 (415) 654-0685

Website: https://openventure.com/

SOURCE: Open Venture

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire