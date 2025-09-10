INFUSE and Mindmatrix Partner to Drive Seamless Channel Growth

Partnership delivers data-driven, co-branded demand programs with full visibility from brand discoverability to revenue

INFUSE , a global leader in full-funnel demand generation, and leading partner ecosystem platform Mindmatrix , have joined forces to deliver a fully integrated solution that enables channel marketers to maximize MDF utilization, align campaigns with partner goals, and deliver qualified prospects efficiently across the entire buying journey.

INFUSE and Mindmatrix are committed to empowering vendors and partners to deliver personalized, co-branded, data-driven campaigns that create consistent value for buyers while improving partner performance visibility.

“Mindmatrix brings deep expertise in partner relationship management, making them an ideal partner for INFUSE,” said Alexander Kesler, Founder & CEO of INFUSE. “By combining INFUSE’s AI-powered, omnichannel demand generation with Mindmatrix’s industry-leading modular platform, we’re creating a game-changing opportunity for channel teams. Together, we give partners the tools, intelligence, and activation they need to generate demand, accelerate revenue, and gain a decisive advantage in their markets.”

Transforming Channel Partner Marketing

The integration connects INFUSE’s AI-powered, performance-based demand generation with Mindmatrix’s modular channel marketing automation platform, giving marketers end-to-end control of the buying journey from brand discoverability to revenue.

Key capabilities include:

MDF optimization: Enhance MDF impact through easy partner access to demand generation programs in Mindmatrix

End-to-end demand intelligence: Deliver program ROI in Mindmatrix through full-funnel workflow automation

Co-branded program execution: Enable partners to personalize assets and launch channel demand programs aligned with the Ideal Client Profile (ICP)

Scalable channel demand programs: Run demand generation programs directly, alongside clients, or on their behalf

By combining Mindmatrix’s modular channel marketing and MDF management capabilities with INFUSE’s demand generation and content activation expertise, channel marketers can:

Activate pre-approved demand generation programs with minimal lift

Use MDF strategically with full ROI tracking

Align messaging through co-branded content and programs

Deliver qualified prospects directly into the sales workflow

“Partnering with INFUSE solves the data problem for our shared customers by leveraging Mindmatrix’s channel marketing and MDF platform, enabling both vendors and partners to build a highly qualified pipeline,” said Harbinder Khera, CEO of Mindmatrix. “Integrating INFUSE services with Mindmatrix platform provides a new way of driving global demand.”

INFUSE + Mindmatrix: Better Together

To learn more about how INFUSE and Mindmatrix are scaling channel demand, visit mindmatrix.infuse.com .

About INFUSE

Demand Excellence Delivered

We are INFUSE, a global B2B demand and revenue marketing performance company.

At the heart of INFUSE is a demand engine powered by data: first-party buying groups, deep intent signals, and exclusive competitor and market intelligence insights. This AI-driven demand engine ensures precision targeting across in-market buyer and account profiles to drive qualified interest. Omnichannel outreach and INFUSE-exclusive marketing programs identify and engage prospective buying groups throughout their journey.

To deliver on your lead-to-revenue performance goals, INFUSE demand generation tools and professionals are available in 75+ countries across all time zones. For more information, visit infuse.com .

About Mindmatrix

Mindmatrix is a leading provider of next-generation Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and partner marketing software. Since its inception in 1998, Mindmatrix has been dedicated to helping companies accelerate sales and drive growth through effective channel ecosystems, modulation, and AI customization.

The company’s flagship platform, Bridge, offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to manage, automate, enable, and track every aspect of the partner lifecycle. With capabilities spanning partner recruitment, onboarding, training, MDF management, co-branded content creation, and performance analytics, Mindmatrix empowers vendors and partners to collaborate seamlessly and achieve measurable success.

Mindmatrix’s solutions are trusted by organizations worldwide to optimize their channel strategies and build stronger, more profitable partnerships. For more information, visit mindmatrix.net .

