Calgary Integrative Medicine Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Naturopathic Medicine in Southern Alberta

Calgary Integrative Medicine, a leading provider of holistic healthcare in the city, has been honoured with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the naturopathic medicine category for Southern Alberta. This recognition marks the clinic’s sixth consecutive year as a recipient, underscoring its commitment to delivering exceptional, patient-centred care.

Since opening in 2017, Calgary Integrative Medicine has established itself as a trusted destination for individuals seeking natural solutions to their health concerns. The clinic is known for its personalised approach to care, tailoring treatments to the specific needs of each patient. With a focus on chronic disease, digestive health, pain management, healthy ageing, and cancer care support, its naturopathic doctors combine traditional practices with innovative therapies to help patients restore balance and improve quality of life.

Comprehensive Services That Support Healing

The clinic offers a wide range of therapies designed to support the body’s natural ability to heal. Patients can access IV nutritional therapy, acupuncture, and herbal remedies, as well as lifestyle and nutritional counselling. These services are complemented by advanced options such as cancer care support, injection therapies, and manual osteopathy, ensuring that each treatment plan is evidence-informed and results-focused.

“Our philosophy is simple,” says Dr. Greg Sikorski, B.Sc., N.D., Clinic Owner. “We believe every patient deserves care that is tailored to them. By combining the latest in natural therapies with specialised services such as cancer care support and injection therapies, we empower people to take control of their health and feel their best.”

This blend of natural treatments and advanced therapies has made the clinic a go-to destination for individuals looking for long-term solutions to health challenges rather than temporary fixes. Whether managing a chronic condition or pursuing preventative care, patients find comprehensive support in a welcoming, patient-first environment.

A Celebration of Patient Confidence

Winning the Consumer Choice Award for six consecutive years reflects not only clinical excellence but also the confidence and loyalty of the Calgary community. The award is based on independent research that evaluates brand reputation, consumer satisfaction, and business performance in local markets. For Calgary Integrative Medicine, this recognition is a powerful reminder of the trust patients place in its doctors and staff.

“We are truly honoured to receive this recognition again,” adds Dr. Sikorski. “The feedback and trust of our patients inspire us to continue raising the standard of care. This acknowledgement motivates our entire team to keep innovating and providing therapies that genuinely improve people’s lives.”

Building Lasting Relationships with Patients

Calgary Integrative Medicine’s success stems from its patient-focused philosophy. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions, practitioners take the time to understand each individual’s health history, lifestyle, and goals. By building strong relationships and focusing on root causes, the clinic helps patients achieve lasting results.

This approach resonates with Calgarians who are seeking more than conventional treatments alone. With its emphasis on whole-person health, Calgary Integrative Medicine continues to attract individuals from across Southern Alberta who are eager to explore natural, integrative healthcare.

A Trusted Wellness Partner for Calgary

Beyond clinical services, the clinic is dedicated to promoting wellness across the community. By raising awareness about the benefits of naturopathic medicine and encouraging preventative health practices, Calgary Integrative Medicine plays a key role in shaping healthier lifestyles. Its growth and ongoing recognition are a testament to its positive impact on both patients and the wider community.

As healthcare continues to evolve, the clinic remains committed to advancing its services while staying true to its core values of compassion, integrity, and personalisation. With a team of dedicated naturopathic doctors and a proven track record of patient satisfaction, Calgary Integrative Medicine is well-positioned to continue leading the way in natural and integrative healthcare in Southern Alberta.

To learn more about Calgary Integrative Medicine or to book an appointment, visit www.calgaryintegrativemedicine.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Calgary Integrative Medicine

Founded in 2017, Calgary Integrative Medicine is a leading naturopathic clinic in Calgary, Alberta. Specialising in chronic disease, digestive health, pain management, healthy ageing, and cancer care support, the clinic combines traditional and innovative therapies to promote lasting health. Services include IV nutritional therapy, acupuncture, herbal medicine, injection therapies, and manual osteopathy. With a focus on personalised care, Calgary Integrative Medicine empowers patients to restore balance and achieve long-term wellness. Learn more at www.calgaryintegrativemedicine.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognising and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire