Medmovie Hx Heart App Launch Elevates Health Literacy and Empowers Shared Decision Making for Cardiovascular Care

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Medmovie, Inc., a leader in translating complex medical and life–science concepts into clear, visually engaging media, announced the release of the Medmovie Hx Heart App on the App Store and Google Play. Using vivid, accurate animated 3D video and interactive tools within the App, healthcare professionals can explain conditions, tests, and treatments in ways that patients and families can understand.

Available in free and premium versions, the application gives healthcare professionals a powerful digital mobile tool to strengthen patient understanding and improve shared decision making.

Imagine Maria, a 67-year-old grandmother, rushed to the hospital with chest pain. Overwhelmed and scared, she and her daughter struggle to understand what’s happening—until her cardiologist opens the Medmovie Hx Heart App, turning confusing medical terminology into something they can see and understand as a visual story.

Health literacy for conditions, tests, and treatments

Health literacy is essential because it helps people understand the medical language healthcare professionals use—language that can often feel overwhelming. With a simple tap, a cardiologist can launch a 3D animation showing the heart as a muscular pump. A swipe reveals a transparent view with visible vessels, illustrating how blood flows through the coronary arteries to nourish the heart—until a blockage cuts off that supply, depriving the muscle of oxygen and causing pain and damage, known as a myocardial infarction, or heart attack.

Another animation explains how a test like Computed Tomography called “CT” angiogram uses low-dose X-rays and an injectable fluid called “contrast” to visualize such blockages. From there, interactive tools and videos of treatment options follow, including stent placement where a thin tube called a catheter is threaded into the artery to place a small metal mesh tube—a stent—that helps keep the vessel open and restore blood flow.

In tense moments, terms like myocardial infarction, CT angiogram, and stent, go from intimidating medical jargon to clear mental images for Maria and her daughter—making informed decisions possible and meaningful.

Shared decision making and improved adherence

Shared decision making improves care and reduces costs by avoiding unnecessary treatments and supporting more conservative choices when appropriate. Using the app, a healthcare professional can explain treatment options and their risks based on medical evidence. For example, if a stent isn’t possible, bypass surgery may be needed—using a vessel from another part of the body to reroute blood around the blockage. Maria and her daughter can ask questions, weigh the benefits and risks, and feel confident in the final decision.

The clinician can also send a text with a follow-up video targeting the chosen treatment, associated risks, and explain the importance of taking blood thinners and adopting heart-healthy habits during recovery.

“I’ve used the Medmovie Hx Heart App premium version to customize content and improve patient understanding through visual storytelling,” said Matt Wiisanen, MD, FACC, FSCAI, Director of the Cardiac Cath Lab and Structural Heart Services, Centennial Heart at Parkridge, Chattanooga, Tenn. “Our patients and care teams are more engaged when they can visualize medical information. It also saves time and leads to more productive conversations.”

Medmovie Hx Heart App Features

Trusted Content: The Medmovie Hx Heart App is brought to you by the same creative developers of the CardioSmart Heart Explorer App. The CardioSmart Heart Explorer App was created and produced by Medmovie and distributed by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) up to 2024.

Modular Platform: Powered by Medmovie's cloud–based Medmovie Hx Platform , enabling organizations to tailor content libraries to fit their branding, language needs, and clinical guidelines.

Powered by Medmovie’s cloud–based Medmovie , enabling organizations to tailor content libraries to fit their branding, language needs, and clinical guidelines. Free & Premium Tiers: Free Tier : Includes essential visual tools covering anatomy, conditions, tests and procedures. Premium Tier : Offers over 100 additional streaming videos, 3D interactive heart models, and the option to upgrade to a commercial license for healthcare organizations.



The Medmovie Hx Heart App Availability

Medmovie Hx Heart App is available for free on Apple and Android phones and tablets at www.medmovie.com/hx. Healthcare organizations interested in enterprise licensing, custom content, or integration with the Medmovie Hx Platform can visit www.medmovie.com/hx or email mail@medmovie.com

About Medmovie, Inc.

Medmovie translates intricate medical and life–science information into accurate, easy–to–understand, and strategically focused visual media. Through platforms, applications, and immersive technology, Medmovie empowers organizations, professionals, and participants across the healthcare ecosystem to communicate with clarity. Medmovie can be found on the web at www.medmovie.com.

