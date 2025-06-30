Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $100 Million in Growth Capital to Angel, Expanding its Global Impact in Values-Driven Entertainment

PHOENIX, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) (the “Company”), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced the commitment of $100 million in growth capital to Angel Studios, Inc. (NYSE: ANGX) (“Angel Studios” or “Angel”), an unprecedented media and technology company championing values-based stories.

Angel’s new model empowers audiences as virtual co-producers. The more than 1.5 million Angel Guild members worldwide decide what films and television shows get made, selecting stories that amplify light and timeless values. Angel’s films and shows are distributed in theaters, on television, and streamed on the Angel platform.

Last week, Angel announced the completion of its business combination with Southport Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company. The combined company’s shares of Class A common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ANGX.”

“We are thrilled to support Angel Studios during this pivotal time of growth and transition to the public market,” said Phil Gager, Senior Managing Director of Tech Lending at Trinity Capital. “Our investment reflects our support of their mission to bring uplifting content that makes a positive impact on the entertainment industry.”

“We’re grateful to have Trinity Capital as a mission-aligned partner who shares our commitment to amplifying light and positively impacting audiences around the world,” said Ajay Madhok, EVP of Business Strategy at Angel. “This partnership represents more than just growth capital — Trinity truly understands Angel’s revolutionary approach to values-driven entertainment. Together, we’ll expand the Angel Guild’s reach and continue empowering audiences to greenlight the uplifting films and TV series they want to experience.”

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $4.7 billion across over 420 investments since inception in 2008 (As of June 30, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital’s dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn and X (@trincapital).

About Angel Studios, Inc.

Angel is a values-based distribution company for stories that amplify light to mainstream audiences. Through the Angel Guild, more than 1,500,000 paying members from more than 180 different countries help decide what film and television projects the studio will market and distribute, and support the filmmakers who create films and series that amplify light. For more information, please visit www.angel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinity-capital-inc-provides-100-million-in-growth-capital-to-angel-expanding-its-global-impact-in-values-driven-entertainment-302559643.html

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.