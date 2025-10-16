Ohio County Board of Development Disabilities Teams Up with VR Developer to Create Online Safety Training for Neurodivergent Youth and Adults

New series of simulations developed by Floreo in partnership with Cuyahoga County Board of Development Disabilities addresses gaps in online safety resources for youth and adults with autism

CLEVELAND, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Floreo, the pioneering developer of virtual reality (VR)-based therapy for neurodivergent youth and adults, today released a series of new simulations designed to help individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities safely navigate online interactions.



shows individuals with autism are twice as likely to be victims of cyberbullying, and are less likely than their peers to block people or websites, leaving them more exposed to harmful content and individuals. The new series, Digital Boundaries, developed in partnership with the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Cuyahoga DD), teaches individuals how to identify safe versus unsafe interactions, recognize “tricky people” in online gaming, and build the critical judgment skills needed to evaluate trust in digital spaces.

“Neurodivergent youth are disproportionately impacted by cyberbullying and online exploitation, yet receive far less—if any—digital safety training than their peers,” said Vijay Ravindran, CEO and Founder of Floreo. “By co-developing this simulation with Cuyahoga DD, we’re empowering youth and adults to practice and strengthen digital safety skills through safe, immersive, and repeatable scenarios—equipping them with tools to safely access digital content and platforms and protect themselves from harmful content and individuals.”

Using a VR headset, learners engage in realistic scenarios that highlight unsafe interactions, such as conversations with a neighbor, an online gaming friend, or a “sweetheart.” These scenarios focus on risks like excessive attention, secrecy, and inappropriate requests for personal images or information. Learners then practice safe responses by choosing to say no, end the interaction, or seek help from a trusted adult.

The new module builds on Floreo’s library of evidence-based virtual reality content that provides neurodivergent individuals the opportunity to practice real-world interactions—such as doctor visits, riding public transportation, and engaging with police officers—in a safe and immersive environment.

“Safe online interaction is a topic that has been long overlooked for youth and adults with autism and developmental disabilities, and a great example of where technology can uniquely support skill-building,” said Dr. Amber C. Gibbs, Superintendent & CEO of Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities. “By creating a safe and realistic way to practice digital safety, we are helping ensure that individuals with autism—and their families—can not only feel more confident navigating online but also thrive in our increasingly digital world.”

Cuyahoga DD serves more than 15,000 people annually in the Cleveland metro area, supporting individuals with developmental disabilities across home, school, and community settings. The Digital Boundaries module, which is intended for middle school-age children and older, was piloted with people served by Cuyahoga DD and will be rolled out this fall through Cuyahoga DD’s assistive technology team, which works alongside families, case managers, and intervention specialists.

The Digital Boundaries module is now available for implementation across homes, schools, and community programs in the Cleveland area through Cuyahoga DD and nationwide through Floreo. To learn more and view the module, visit https://floreovr.com/

About Floreo

Floreo’s vision is a world that is open and accessible for every neurodiverse person. Its mission is to create the first behavioral therapy metaverse, a virtual world that is safe for learners, equipping them with skills and tools they can apply in their everyday lives. Floreo has developed a virtual reality platform that teaches social, behavioral, communication, and life skills for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, ADHD, anxiety, and other neurodiverse conditions. For more information, please visit floreovr.com .

About Cuyahoga DD

Cuyahoga DD supports and empowers people with developmental disabilities to live, learn, work and play in the community and proudly serves 15,000 county residents from birth through adulthood. Cuyahoga DD is primarily supported by a property-tax levy last approved by voters in 2005. Learn more at www.CuyahogaDD.org.

