World Premiere of ‘OBLIVIOUS’ is a 14-Minute Wake-Up Call on the Future of Work in Entertainment

Featuring: Futurist Mike Johns (Author, Death of a Job), Emmy-Winner and 8-time NAACP Image award winner P.Frank Williams, and Media Maverick Rick Hack (Former Head of Media & Entertainment, Intel).

Moderated by C SEED’s Lawrence Bisagni, 2-time Emmy Award winner, Webby Award winner and 10-time Telly Award winner.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Prepare for a cinematic earthquake that promises to shake the foundations of how you view jobs, AI, and survival in the creative economy.

On October 17, 2025, C SEED, the global leader in luxury HD screen technology, will host the exclusive world premiere of “Oblivious”—The Most Impactful 14-Minute Movie You Will Ever Watch.

The ultra-HD C SEED screen in Beverly Hills will come alive with this visceral, 14-minute short film, inspired by the groundbreaking book Death of a Job. The premiere takes place right in the epicenter of A16Z Tech Week Los Angeles, marking the must-see convergence for leaders and creators ready to master the future of work.

A COLLISION OF VISIONARIES: TECH, FILM, AND THE GREAT SHIFT

The premiere is immediately followed by a powerful post-screening discussion on the Future of Work in Entertainment, featuring three seismic voices shaping the conversation:

THE FUTURIST: Mike Johns —Author of Death of a Job and cultural strategist who outlines the definitive blueprint for survival in the age of AI.

THE FILMMAKER: P. Frank Williams —Emmy and eight-time NAACP winner, the acclaimed Director/Executive Producer of Hulu's Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told , Unsung , and Who Killed Tupac .

THE BUILDER: Rick Hack —Media innovation leader and former head of media and entertainment partnerships at Intel, where he drove AI, 5G, and immersive collaborations with major studios to modernize storytelling and audience engagement.

THE INNOVATOR: Larry Bisagni—Director for The Americas, C SEED, two-time Emmy Award winner, Webby Award winner and ten-time Telly Award winner providing the cutting-edge technological lens on how high-definition experiences drive change.

This panel will spotlight urgent topics like Future of Work (Entertainment), creator reskilling, and emerging career pathways, providing direct insight into “The Seismic Shift” Mike Johns outlines in his book.

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS THIS: THE URGENCY

This event is a clarion call for creatives ready to own their future, hosted during a jam-packed week of innovation at A16Z Tech Week LA. This is your front-row seat to understand:

The New Value of Talent: As AI replicates entry-level creative work, the panel will reveal how human talent must pivot from “job-holder” to “value-creator.” IP and Likeness Protection: Understand the immediate need to protect your intellectual property, likeness, and voice from unethical AI scraping and replication. The Survival Blueprint: Learn the necessary AI literacy skills and reskilling pathways required to thrive—not just survive—as the industry moves toward synthetic production.

Larry Bisagni, Sales Director for The Americas, C SEED, on the Experience:

“Innovation in entertainment goes beyond dazzling visuals. The premiere of ‘Oblivious’ on our ultra-HD C SEED screen transforms viewing into an immersive experience wake-up call for creators and leaders who want to shape a future where AI is not a threat, but a tool for transformation.”

Futurist and Author Mike Johns on Urgency:

“AI literacy isn’t optional anymore, it’s survival. ‘Oblivious’ and Death of a Job offer the blueprint for how talent must evolve to thrive in tomorrow’s entertainment economy. This is your front-row seat to Unfold the Future.”

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS & DETAILS



EVENT FEATURE



DESCRIPTION



“Oblivious”

World Premiere

A bold, visceral look at the post-job entertainment economy, delivered

with the state-of-the-art HD cinema experience only available at the C

SEED Beverly Hills Showroom.

Expert Panel &

Discussion

A deep dive into AI’s disruptive impact on Hollywood & Jobs, featuring

Mike Johns, P. Frank Williams, and Larry Bisagni.

Live Music &

Streaming

Powered by tech partner The AI Music Video Show.

Date:



October 17, 2025



Time:

Red Carpet Reception at 6:30 PM; Screening & Discussion 7:00–9:00

PM

Venue:

C SEED Beverly Hills Showroom, 8809 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA

90211

Partners: Hosted by C SEED and Digital Mind State, with live streaming from The AI Music Video Show. Special thanks to A16Z Tech Week for fostering critical conversations and breakthrough innovation in tech and entertainment.

RSVP & Media inquiries:

Press@DigitalMinState.Com

About C SEED – The Unfolding Television: C SEED redefines luxury home entertainment with its groundbreaking engineering and minimalist design. Crafted from precision-milled aluminum, this state-of-the-art display elegantly unfolds from the floor to reveal a breathtaking 4K or 8K MicroLED screen that delivers unmatched color, contrast, and brightness. Combining art, innovation, and technology, C SEED transforms any space into an immersive cinematic experience and disappears seamlessly when not in use. For more information, log onto www.cseed.com.

ABOUT DEATH OF A JOB:

Death of a Job by Futurist Mike Johns is the definitive strategic roadmap for surviving the global AI revolution, arguing that the systemic collapse of traditional employment is hitting the creative and entertainment economies first. Johns meticulously outlines the necessary shift from being a “job-holder” to an innovative “value-creator” to thrive in the post-job world. Adding a historic dimension to its urgency, Death of a Job is the first book ever to feature a full-length, 14-minute sci-fi/science factional short film, “Oblivious,” as a cinematic companion. This unique pairing transforms Johns’ necessary warning into an unflinching, visceral reality check for the future of work. More information available at https://deathofajob.com/

