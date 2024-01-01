NWN Named Official Technology Infrastructure Partner for the Kraft Group

North America’s largest AI-powered technology solutions provider to power new innovative experiences across entire enterprise business portfolio, including Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots and New England Revolution for five years.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NWN, the leading provider of AI-powered technology solutions, and the Kraft Group, a privately-owned and family-operated holding company with diverse interests that include the New England Patriots, New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium, today announced a five-year strategic partnership to transform the technology framework underpinning the entire Kraft Group enterprise business portfolio which includes businesses in sports and entertainment, paper and packaging, real estate, and private equity investing. As part of the collaboration, NWN is overhauling the existing IT infrastructure at Gillette Stadium to enhance the fan experience, modernizing employee support solutions for the Kraft Group, and establishing a state-of-the-art infrastructure foundation at the new Patriots training facility.









“The Kraft Group is one of the largest privately-held companies in the United States, and we are proud to be a strategic partner to support the dynamic needs of their diverse portfolio,” said Jim Sullivan, President and CEO of NWN. “As the official technology infrastructure partner of the Kraft Group, we are excited to engineer and deliver an innovative and secure IT framework that scales with the organization and supports their long-term business objectives.”

The partnership combines NWN’s industry-leading technological expertise with the Kraft Group’s commitment to delivering excellence throughout its entire organization. Recognizing the pivotal role of next-generation technology in achieving this vision, the Kraft Group is investing in innovative solutions that foster long-term success. These include network connectivity upgrades that will underpin new applications, modernized cloud-based collaboration solutions and AI-enabled applications that improve the stadium experience for fans and players alike.

“The Kraft Group has consistently pursued excellence across all its subsidiaries, from sports franchises, like the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution, to its global paper and packaging businesses,” said Michael Israel, Chief Information Officer, the Kraft Group. “Working with NWN ensures that we have differentiated technology solutions and services in place to execute on our mission and continuously evolve to meet the needs of our employees, fans and players.”

Enhancing the Fan Experience at Gillette Stadium



Large event spaces, including stadiums and arenas, have undergone a significant digital transformation in recent years and fans have greater expectations surrounding connectivity and mobile interactions. The Kraft Group and NWN are creating a seamless experience for Gillette Stadium guests by upgrading the current networks, expanding coverage and providing ongoing support for those utilizing ticketless stadium entry, making mobile purchases of products and services within the venue, and enjoying the wireless internet to connect with fans on site and at home.

“Gillette Stadium is used throughout the year for a variety of events, and it is key for this venue to be as accommodating for our guests as possible,” said Jim Nolan, Chief Operating Officer of Kraft Sports + Entertainment. “Partnering with NWN ensures that we have the newest technological capabilities to exceed fan expectations. Their vast experience in the industry and ability to bring us new technologies – while supporting what we already have in place – is key to making our facilities a place where guests can always stay connected.”

The enhanced connectivity and AI-driven solutions are also supporting new initiatives, such as wayfinding applications and the expansion of Gillette Stadium’s internet protocol television (IPTV) network. Whether they are attending a sporting event, concert or other convention space event, guests can connect with the Gillette Stadium wayfinding application to determine the most direct route to their seat, locating amenities and services within the stadium, and effortlessly acquiring tickets. The IPTV network expansion introduces an enhanced digital viewing experience and improved content delivery with interactive features aimed at increasing fan engagement during live events.

Core Network, Collaboration and Integration Service Infrastructure at Football-Exclusive Training Facility



Technology plays a crucial role in the modernization of training and day-to-day operations, and NWN is working with the Kraft Group to support applications that keep players informed and engaged. These include AI-powered managed services that automatically provide players with updated meeting times, adjust training schedules based on coaching feedback and deliver playbook content directly to a team member’s device. The training facility will also be equipped with AI environmental system monitoring that adjust temperatures, power on devices when a person enters a room and change lighting to optimize the workspace for coaches and players.

The Kraft Group recently started construction on a brand-new, stand-alone training facility for the exclusive use of the New England Patriots, and NWN is providing best-in-class IT infrastructure and solutions for players and coaches. The building will house all football administration and personnel offices, meeting rooms that will feature new technologies for hosting the annual draft operations and a media workroom. Additionally, the new facility will feature cutting-edge virtual reality rooms.

Modernizing Employee Support Across the Kraft Group Portfolio



A key component of the Kraft Group’s IT organization is a standardized technology infrastructure that enables a cohesive work environment across all enterprise businesses. Employees benefit from integrated, best-in-class solutions that facilitate operational efficiency, and NWN is supporting the deployment of these tools and resources by modernizing the Kraft Group’s existing tech stack to ensure seamless connectivity across all areas.

This multi-dimensional approach includes revamping the Voice Over IP system for the Gillette Stadium campus, Rand Whitney Containerboard and Rand Whitney Group, consolidating networks and bolstering network reliability throughout the enterprise. By partnering with NWN to implement a robust cloud-based collaboration solution on an improved network, the Kraft Group IT department can rely on NWN to augment its staff, deliver better interactions throughout its enterprise business portfolio and become a more agile organization.

This partnership serves as a launchpad for NWN’s new brand identity and website, www.NWN.ai, showcasing the company’s enhanced AI solutions portfolio. This partnership also represents NWN’s first professional sports sponsorship, covering the New England Patriots, New England Revolution, and Gillette Stadium. “Our sponsorship of the Patriots, Revolution and Gillette Stadium is a significant milestone for NWN,” said Andrew Gilman, Chief Marketing Officer of NWN. “It will take our brand to the next level and highlights our alignment with the Kraft Group’s culture of excellence and innovation. As a New England-based company that has rapidly grown into a national tech powerhouse, we are grateful to align ourselves with an iconic organization recognized for the fan experience, high-performance teams, and a culture of community engagement.”

NWN creates genuine business value and outstanding customer, user, and organizational experiences supported through their award-winning portfolio of AI-powered managed services. See more here: https://www.nwn.ai

About NWN



NWN is the leading AI-powered technology solutions provider for North America’s most innovative public and private organizations. For more than 30 years, NWN has helped over 5,000 CIOs deliver technology modernization programs with its Intelligent Workplace, Customer Experience (CX), Managed Devices, Cybersecurity and Public Safety, Connectivity, and Intelligent Cloud solutions. The company’s proprietary Experience Management Platform ensures seamless service delivery, real-time observability and improved efficiency for its clients’ most demanding technology needs. NWN is a high-performance, high-integrity team of 1,000+ experts committed to a customer-obsessed culture, earning a 75 Customer Net Promoter Score. The company has been recognized with hundreds of industry awards and is proud to be a ‘Best Place to Work’ with an 86 Employee Net Promoter Score. For more information, visit: www.NWN.ai.

About The Kraft Group



The Kraft Group is the holding company of the Kraft family’s portfolio of businesses, which range across many verticals, including paper and packaging, sports and entertainment, real estate and venture investing. The portfolio consists of over 100 venture and private equity direct investments, including Rand-Whitney Container, Rand-Whitney Containerboard, Rand-Whitney Recycling, International Forest Products, New-Indy Container Corporation, Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots and New England Revolution. Headquartered in Foxborough, Mass., each of the Kraft Group’s companies operates with the mission of building a mutually beneficial long-term relationship with all its business partners. For more information, please visit www.thekraftgroup.com

