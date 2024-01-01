Hopefully, the Path to More, Better Entertainment

Content Insider – NAB

“Somebody please beam me out of here.” – Stevie Wayne, “The Fog,” Revolution Studios, 2005

Okay, April 2025 didn’t exactly start out as we envisioned, but there were still a lot of forced smiles and optimism at CinemaCon in Las Vegas the first of the month followed by more of the same last week at NAB.

The big question is how much fun, “excitement” can the film/show industry stand?

It started with Cinema United’s (new name for NATO – National Association of Theater Owners) CEO Mike O’Leary drawing a weak line in the sand saying that a 45-day theatrical window was the absolute minimum they needed to ensure a film’s box office success and meet consumer’s demands.

Warmup Week – Cinemacon took center stage in Las Vegas the week before NAB where Cinema United’s head, Mike O’Leary (l) told studios that theaters and the public needed 45-day theatrical windows and MPA’s Charles Rivkin said more film production needed to be done in the US.

Sure, industry observer Steven Follows has recently noted that the traditional theatrical industry continues to shrink along with broadcast TV while streaming is just hitting its stride using cinemas primarily as a way to build buzz, qualify for awards and maximize viewer reach /revenue.

Speaking to the “hometown” issue, MPA (Motion Picture Association)’s Charles Rivkin encouraged studios/filmmakers to bring production back to the US despite the uncertainty of political fog.

In a recent report, Fellows noted the UK and EU film/show production industries were experiencing a record boom – up 31 percent – largely due to the US streaming firms’ global project commitment which is good for local studios and creative/production teams but tough for mid-budget projects and indies.

Because of hybrid distribution, AI-driven production and industry reinvention, which Fellows emphasized is well underway, we took a closer look at these areas at NAB this past week.

As you would expect, you couldn’t turn around on the show floor without bumping into some company that didn’t have the definitive AI-enabled solution.

Most of the folks didn’t know what flavor of AI they were using – Open AI, Microsoft, AWS, IBM, Cohere, Meta, H2O.ai, Palantir, DeepSeek or… – but they had the answer.

The problem was hardware or software folks were suddenly not certain exactly when the stuff would be delivered and what the cost is going to be.

More importantly there is a sharp disagreement as to how much AI is too much.

Ask the AI peddlers and they’ll say all the way appealing to studios saying we can do it all, better, quicker…and less expensively.

Talk to the reputable hardware/software firms who support the 10s of thousands of creatives around the world and they’ll say just enough to get rid of the tedious, boring stuff.

We spent our time with the latter because we think only people can deliver emotion-packed creativity.

Of course, NAB was supposed to be a time you could see the stuff, ask when it will be delivered and…how much?

Cost suddenly became a “soft” subject.

After all, someone got the dumb idea that “tariffs are a beautiful thing,” and no one talked about cost.

But the industry will get past this … we always have!

AI Interest – Visitors from around the globe crowded the NAB show floor to learn more about AI in the industry and how new hardware/software was implementing the technology.

If you wanted to know what’s what in AI, you followed the crowd to Nvidia’s

area because they seem to be the foundation for all of the emerging AI tools and technologies folks are or will be using to streamline workflow, production and distribution.

The company has become the home for leading-edge AI technology for almost every industry, but they’ve become the linchpin for almost every aspect of the content/entertainment industry with their Blackwell platform, microservices and blueprint for products, tools and solutions the industry has come to rely on.

It was evident across the floor that AI isn’t simply emerging but is delivering strategic advantage that still relies on human creativity to improve workflows.

We just have to constantly remember and remind folks that AI is an enabler … not a replacement.

Too many folks – especially the AI wonderkids – envision the technology as automatically delivering insanely good entertainment. But without a strong creative hand, it’s just…

Some of the intelligent Nvidia partners at the show included Amazon Web Services, V-Nova, Vizrt, Beamr, Dell, HP, Qvest, Telestream, Speechmatics, VAST, Twelvelabs and more.

In other words, AI permeated every aspect of content creation, distribution and consumption discussions at the show whether it is on the big screen, home set or screen in the hand because for the consumer it’s all just entertainment.

We didn’t try to hit all of the booths since Central Hall was closed this year and getting around was a real pain, Instead, we focused on the companies – in our opinion – that are leading the way for tomorrow.

AI-Enabled – Qvest (l) rolled out two new production solutions based on Nvidia’s technology and tools and Cinnafilm introduced two new AI-enabled content creation tools.

Two of Nvidia’s partners that got a lot of attention at the show were Qvest and Cinnafilm.

Qvest introduced two solutions for the industry that enable and simplify data extraction for faster, more reliable multi-camera work as well as automatically analyzing complex content production and sports coverage to minimize workflow media asset review and selection.

They’re important and detail-oriented tasks that normal people dread doing. Their AI solutions do it for hours on end and no one seems to mind.

Cinnafilm’s new PixelStrings platform delivers a new AI-driven solution for HD and UHD video conversion that was intriguing to see in action.

In addition to standards conversions, the new platform provides frame rate adjustment, noise reeducation, retiming and resolution scaling.

Taking advantage of Nvidia’s SDK, Cinnafilm has been able to deliver real-time, super-resolution workflow and quickly transforms low-resolution content to dynamite UHD content.

One of the biggest concerns media companies and content owners have – which had been an ongoing “discussion” with AI firms – is the unauthorized use of their content by organizations, whether it’s for training their AI solutions or simply “borrowed” for other applications.

Sam Bogoch, CEO of Axel AI, has been focused on media asset management (MAM) for years and has been constantly improving and enhancing the firm’s MAM and cloud solutions.

Unlike more general cloud services, Axel AI’s solutions are designed specifically to protect content from unauthorized use and are available in on-prem or cloud solutions that are fully self-contained and don’t require you to send media or metadata to outside sources.

High-resolution video, proxy media/metadata and user accounts remain privacy, so users are sure the data is never subjected to AI-based scraping or used in LLM training.

Their high-resolution video and proxy media, metadata (both AI and user-generated) and user accounts remain private at all times, unlike most cloud-based systems where media is stored on public accounts and may be subject to AI-based scraping and LLM training by large internet vendors.

It’s just one less thing a content creator/owner has to worry about.

We’ve always been impressed with the “go slow, carefully and thoroughly test” approach Adobe has taken when they released their Firefly-powered Premier Pro products and this year they continued their steady delivery of high-performance solutions for content production teams.

This year, they rolled out generative resolution extension to 4K, added media intelligence, updated color management and auto-translate captioning in 27 languages.

The AI-supported deep-search function works within the app and offline to act as assistant editor by looking for key terms and quickly loading them for easy editing. In addition, the metadata keywords provide even broader selection to expedite production.

Adobe has steadily updated and improved their color management system to take the guesswork out of ultra-dense, complicated color management with the ability to match multiple cameras and skin tone matching next on the “to do” list.

Adobe’s focus Premiere Pro just continues to become more indispensable in post-production.

We’ve been impressed with Blackmagic Design years back founder Grant Petty very simply spelled out his goal for the company…simply to be the best camera firm in the industry.

They did that this year with the new Cine 12K camera which again expanded their price/performance production capabilities but at the same time made DaVinci Resolve 20 even more indispensable in the postproduction arena.

And keeping the heat on the competition, they continue to develop/turn out a wild array of film and sports production solutions.

It has come to the point that they are providing an entertainment production/creation solution in almost every area.

As with Adobe, about the time you think that they’ve done about as much as they can with DaVinci, they roll out 100 plus features and an array of AI tools including IntelliScript, Animated Subtitles, Multicam SmartSwitch, Audio Assistant and more.

In other words … it’s feakin awesome!

Storage Discussion – Industry podcaster/trainer/consultant Larry Jordan (l), interviews OWC’s Larry O’Connor regarding the company’s latest content storage solutions. This and other NAB interviews will be available online by visiting larryjordan.com.

We were lucky at this year’s NAB to be able to catch up with two long time friends at the same time when we stopped by Larry Jordan’s podcast booth at the show.

Larry has been a media industry trainer, consultant and no-BS podcaster for years and this year, we arrived at his booth just as he was interviewing Larry O’Connor, CEO of OWC.

Larry (Jordan) provides an ongoing stream of information and education to content creation/production folks around the globe with his online podcasts and newsletters. If you have a question, he’s your guy because he either knows it or knows who to contact to get you the right answer.

We’ve always respected the other Larry – O’Connor – for founding OWC as a teenager and steadily growing the company and product line of tools content creation/production people can consistently count on backing them with dependable, economic quality solutions the industry needs to succeed.

OWC introduced two new additions to their shared storage lineup this year with the Jellyfish B24 and S24 designed to meet the need of today’s fast moving creative teams for seamless high-capacity collaboration and nearline video workflow backup for video editors, post teams and creators.

Designed for large and small video teams, OWC Jellyfish provides desktop or rack-mounted storage that provides easily expandable SSD storage for 4K, 6K or 8K files with intuitive software management tools to help your post team and protect video files.

Speaking of improving quality and lowering costs, it was inevitable that someone would figure out how to put virtual production into an application and special effects capabilities into a camera.

Foundry rolled out their Nuke Stage at NAB specifically for virtual production from preproduction to final output. The new application brings VFX expertise into the creative decision-making production process.

Supporting industry-standard formats, Nuke Stage provides VFX artists with the tools they need for seamless transitions between preproduction, real-time on-set integration and postproduction refinement.

To help content owners work with and monetize all of their broadcast and production content, Harmonic unveiled a new family of hybrid cloud and on premises AI-powered solutions.

To lower providers’ video infrastructure costs, the company rolled out a cloud-native on-premises and cloud solution that includes live and time-shifting capabilities to enable broadcasters to move linear channels from any CDN.

The company also unveiled workflow features including automatic ad break detection, AI-powered speech-to-text, advanced video compression and AI-driven voice cloning and overdubbing.

In addition, the company announced a number of strategic ad delivery/placement, managed cloud and prem service partnership.

When he swept the Oscars with his film Parasite, Bong Joon Ho helped remove the stigma of audio translation and subtitles.

But Netflix set the bar for subtitle and dubbed films/shows to enable subscribers to watch and understand/follow the project in more than 30 languages. The translation and subtitles have become so popular that the company reports many subscribers are using the added service to improve their multilingual capabilities.

Suddenly, we’re not just mindlessly watching a great movie from another country…we’re studying.

Because people increasingly enjoy shows/films from around the globe, a number of organizations unveiled AI dubbing and subtitle capabilities including very accurate voice cloning, translation, timing and lip sync.

Firms including Lexi Voice, AWS, Latakoo, Enco and other organizations unveiled their AI-powered translation and captioning products along with the added features/capabilities of Adobe’s Premier Pro, Avid’s advanced content suites and SyncWords AI-live subtitling and voice translation that supports 100 languages.

It’s proving that people want to enjoy films/shows regardless of where they were created and where they are viewed.

More than 60,000 folks attended this year’s NAB. They came from 160 countries to hear and see what is new for the content creation, production and delivery industry regardless of–or despite–the global political gyrations because at the end of the day, we know people want the best entertainment, news and sports play possible.

AI does enrich a lot of tools creatives use by handling all of the garbage but that was previously work interns did as they learned how to create movies/shows from the ground up.

We know there’s no holding back the technical advances the industry needs but it can’t come at the cost of displacing the next generation of creatives.

We need to bring them along as well.

It’s what keeps the industry moving forward. And after folks go back to the office and begin creating new content, they will hear consumers say something similar to what Tom Malone said in The Fog when he told Nick, “You tell your pal, when he thaws out, he better have a damn good story.”

People want their movies/shows regardless of the screen they view them on.

Content is still king!

And theatres will have to up their game – more Dolby/AMC projects – to get more seats in their seats.

Technology is just something folks use to move a great creative idea from the minds of those involved to the screen.

Andy Marken – andy@markencom.com – is an author of more than 800 articles on management, marketing, communications, industry trends in media & entertainment, consumer electronics, software and applications. An internationally recognized marketing/communications consultant with a broad range of technical and industry expertise especially in storage, storage management and film/video production fields. Extended range of relationships with business, industry trade press, online media and industry analysts/consultants.