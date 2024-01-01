Spatial9 Joins the Alliance for Open Media

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) today announced that Spatial9, an AI-powered immersive audio platform delivering world-class, industry-defining immersive mix production, has joined the Alliance. As a member of AOMedia, Spatial9 will collaborate with the Alliance’s community of internet and media technology member companies to drive open standards for cutting-edge video, audio, and multimedia advancements worldwide.





As a newly welcomed member of AOMedia, Spatial9’s audio technology experts will aid AOMedia’s efforts in creating open audio codecs that deliver high-quality sound for modern multimedia applications, including AOMedia’s Immersive Audio Model and Formats (IAMF) container specification. AOMedia’s codec-agnostic IAMF is designed to enable creatives to revolutionize immersive audio experiences across a myriad of applications, from streaming and gaming to augmented reality and virtual reality, as well as traditional broadcasting.

“At Spatial9, we’re on a mission to redefine immersive audio by harnessing the power of AI to deliver studio-grade, emotionally resonant experiences at scale. Our platform transforms sound into a sensory journey — empowering creators to produce release-ready immersive mixes in minutes, not days. As pioneers of an industry-defining immersive audio platform, we recognize the importance of next-gen media formats in shaping the future of entertainment. By joining AOMedia, we’re proud to collaborate with industry leaders to accelerate innovation and unlock groundbreaking user experiences,” said Luiz Zanardo, Co-Founder and CEO, Spatial9.

“AOMedia and its open source standards are reshaping the media industry—empowering creators, breaking down barriers, and fueling innovation through collaboration, transparency, and shared tools that belong to everyone,” said Alan Silva, Co-Founder and CTO, Spatial9.

“As an Immersive Mixing Engineer, I’ve witnessed the evolution of immersive audio firsthand — starting from the early days of surround sound. Each step pushed boundaries, but with Eclipsa Audio, which leverages AOMedia’s IAMF, we’ve reached a new frontier. It offers a definitive format that delivers a truly lifelike, spatial experience — seamlessly accessible to anyone with headphones or an interactive TV. It’s immersive audio, reimagined for the modern listener,” said Carlos Freitas, Co-Founder and Chief Music Officer, Spatial9.

Spatial9’s efforts will help AOMedia explore new use cases, technical advancements, and adoption strategies that promote a more open media ecosystem.

“We’re excited to welcome Spatial9, reflecting our joint commitment to improve open media in new and cutting-edge ways,” said Matt Frost, Chairperson of AOMedia. “We’re excited to collaborate with Spatial9 to advance open web media experiences and accelerate the adoption of open web media standards, bringing cinematic-quality 3D immersive audio to today’s consumer electronics.”

About Spatial9

Spatial9 is redefining immersive audio production through cutting-edge AI. Our platform enables artists, producers, and creators to generate studio-grade spatial mixes in minutes—eliminating the need for costly, time-intensive traditional workflows. With support for many immersive audio formats, including Eclipsa Audio, Spatial9 ensures broad compatibility across devices and streaming platforms. Designed for scale, our content-aware intuitive platform and API deliver release-ready content while preserving creative intent, empowering creators to meet the growing demand for immersive audio with unmatched speed, quality, and efficiency. Visit https://www.spatial9.ai/.

About the Alliance for Open Media

Launched in 2015, the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) was formed to define and develop technologies to address marketplace demand for open standards for media compression and delivery spanning video, audio, still images, and immersive technologies. Board-level members include Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Google, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics and Tencent. AOMedia’s open-source codec, AV1, is a significant milestone in the ability to deliver a next-generation video format that is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. Visit www.aomedia.org.

