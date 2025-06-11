NutriGastro Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Catering Excellence in San Francisco

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) is thrilled to announce NutriGastro as the 2025 winner in the Caterers category in San Francisco. This landmark win not only celebrates NutriGastro’s trailblazing role in the Bay Area’s culinary scene, but also marks a significant moment as CCA officially launches in San Francisco to recognize the region’s top-rated service providers.

Founded by Michelin-trained Chef Hakeem Otenigbagbe, NutriGastro is redefining what it means to eat well. By combining the precision and elegance of fine dining with the science of nutrition, the company has carved out a niche as one of the most respected food service providers in the Bay Area. From premium catering for private and corporate events to personal chef experiences and curated meal prep, NutriGastro delivers on taste, health, and presentation.

“This award is more than a milestone for our team-it’s a validation of our commitment to food that’s thoughtful, nourishing, and delicious,” said Chef Hakeem Otenigbagbe, founder and culinary director of NutriGastro. “We’re honoured to be among the first in San Francisco to receive a Consumer Choice Award. It’s a moment of pride not just for us, but for our city’s dynamic and diverse culinary culture.”

NutriGastro has served a distinguished list of clients, including the Golden State Warriors, SF Jazz, and a variety of local tech firms, artists, and families. Whether it’s a high-profile event or an intimate dinner, the company brings intention, artistry, and care to every dish.

NutriGastro’s offerings include:

High-end catering for events of all sizes

Personalized meal prep programs

In-home personal chef experiences

Corporate wellness and nutrition-driven food service

Locally sourced, seasonal ingredients and custom menus

NutriGastro’s approach is as much about people as it is about food. With an unwavering focus on client experience, sustainability, and culinary creativity, the company has earned a loyal following throughout the Bay Area. Their chef-led team brings a depth of experience that includes Michelin-star kitchens, nutrition certifications, and hospitality expertise.

The 2025 award also underscores Consumer Choice Award’s expansion into the San Francisco market. Backed by independent research and community input, CCA’s process identifies the best-rated companies in key sectors. NutriGastro’s recognition sets a high bar for quality and trust in the local catering industry.

As the Bay Area continues to evolve as a hub of innovation and diversity, NutriGastro remains dedicated to fuelling lives through food that’s equal parts nourishing and inspiring.

To learn more about NutriGastro or to book a service, CLICK HERE or visit www.nutrigastro.com.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire