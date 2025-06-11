Vitro Biopharma’s AlloRx Stem Cell Therapy – Featured in New York Times Article on Health Secretary Kennedy’s, Vision for Expanding Access to Regenerative Medicine

Company’s Stem Cell Research Highlighted Amid National Policy Discussion on Alternative Therapies

Vitro Biopharma Inc. today announced that its AlloRx stem cell therapy was prominently featured in a New York Times article discussing the future of experimental therapies in the United States. The article, published June 5, 2025, examines Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent policy statements on expanding patient access to regenerative medicine and explores the evolving regulatory landscape for treatments like stem cell therapies.

“We welcome Secretary Kennedy’s recognition of regenerative medicine’s potential and the importance of expanding patient access to innovative treatments,” said Chris Furman, CEO of Vitro Biopharma. “As a U.S.-based manufacturer committed to the highest standards of safety and regulatory compliance, we believe responsible innovation can advance patient care while maintaining appropriate safeguards.”

The Times article discusses Secretary Kennedy’s vision for reducing regulatory barriers to alternative therapies while acknowledging the need to balance innovation with patient safety. This national conversation comes as the regenerative medicine field continues to advance, with over 110 stem cell clinical studies currently progressing under regulatory oversight.

Vitro Biopharma, which specializes in developing Wharton’s jelly-derived cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and inflammatory disorders, maintains strict adherence to current FDA guidelines. The company has received authorization for two Investigational New Drug (IND) applications from the U.S. FDA, covering Phase 1/2a clinical trials for Pitt Hopkins and Long COVID. These trials demonstrate its commitment to advancing innovative therapies under strict regulatory oversight with the goal of gaining FDA approval. The company’s AlloRx therapy, manufactured under cGMP standards with ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certification, leverages over 30 years of research. The company maintains detailed documentation and tracking systems for all products, ensuring full traceability, accountability and compliance in accordance with FDA guidelines.

“The Health Secretary’s focus on this field underscores the growing recognition of regenerative medicine’s importance,” continued Furman. “We support thoughtful policy discussions that advance patient access while maintaining the rigorous safety standards that protect public health.”

“We believe that regenerative medicine represents a critical contribution to the future of healthcare,” added Furman. “Our goal is to make these innovative therapies accessible to patients who need them most, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and efficacy.”

The New York Times article’s mention of AlloRx comes at a pivotal time as national conversations about healthcare innovation and patient access intensify. Vitro Biopharma welcomes dialogue with healthcare partners, industry leaders and investors interested in advancing regenerative medicine.

For more information about Vitro Biopharma’s AlloRx therapy and ongoing clinical developments, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.vitrobiopharma.com or email the company at info@vitrobiopharma.com.

About Vitro Biopharma

Vitro Biopharma is an innovative biotechnology company focused primarily on cellular therapies and regenerative medicine with ancillary focuses in the research services, cosmeceutical and nutraceutical fields. With respect to our regenerative medicine business, we are leveraging our proprietary technologies to develop novel therapeutic candidates intended to address significant unmet medical needs in multiple disease areas with a focus on autoimmune disorders and inflammatory diseases.

With FDA authorization for two Investigational New Drug (IND) applications, supporting Phase 1/2a clinical trials for Pitt Hopkins and Long COVID, Vitro demonstrates a strong commitment to advancing therapies under rigorous regulatory standards.

Operating a cGMP-compliant manufacturing facility registered with the FDA and certified under ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016, the company ensures consistent quality, scalability, and safety. Its proprietary processes utilize umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cells (UC-MSCs), capable of yielding over 500,000 doses per cord. Having conducted over 1,000 treatments with no severe adverse events reported, Vitro maintains a steadfast focus on patient safety and regulatory compliance as it continues to drive innovation in regenerative medicine. For more information, please visit www.vitrobiopharma.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” about the Company’s plan of business operations, product research and development activities, and other matters. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “hopes,” and other similar words indicating possible future expectations, events or actions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and our industry, and are not guarantees of our future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, acceptability of the Company’s products in the marketplace, general economic conditions, receipt of additional working capital, and the overall state of the biotechnology industry. Most of these factors are outside our control. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

