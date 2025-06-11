Ensysce Biosciences Announces Speakers for Major Symposium at PAINWeek 2025

~ Pain Management, RE-Invented: A New Era for Analgesia ~

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) (“Ensysce” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative solutions for severe pain relief while reducing the potential for abuse and overdose, today announced a world-class panel to discuss the current state of pain therapy at their planned scientific symposium to be held during PAINWeek 2025.

PAINWeek is the largest pain conference in the world where experts meet to share knowledge to enhance patient care. The Ensysce-sponsored symposium ‘Pain Management, RE-Invented: A New Era for Analgesia’ will take place in Las Vegas on September 3rd, 2025. Three world-renowned experts will discuss a range of topics to help practitioners achieve optimal results when treating severe pain. The confirmed speakers for the Ensysce symposium are:

Dr. Jeff Gudin , University of Miami Pain Center

Dr. Todd Bertoch , Chief Medical Officer, Pain Research at CenExel JBR

Dr. William Schmidt, Chief Medical Officer, Ensysce Biosciences

Together, these experts will explore the clinical challenges of today’s pain landscape, new approaches to therapy, and the promise of Ensysce’s breakthrough TAAP™ (Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection) and MPAR® (Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance) technologies – novel solutions designed to curb opioid misuse, abuse and overdose without sacrificing pain relief.

Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ensysce CEO, said, “I am pleased to return to PAINWeek and immensely proud to have these outstanding experts lead the discussion around the state of treating both acute and chronic pain today in a time of shifting attitudes around analgesia. My team appreciates all the practitioners in the field that gather for this annual meeting and who do valuable research on the latest trends in pain management. Our portfolio of novel analgesics is growing and progressing towards launch, and our movement into the vital area of OUD therapy makes this the ideal time to access the latest thinking on that area of medicine.”

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage company with a goal of disrupting the analgesic landscape by introducing a new class of highly novel opioids for the treatment of severe pain. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce’s products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Without limiting the foregoing, the use of words such as “may,” “intends,” “can,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “possible,” “believe” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The product candidates discussed are in clinic and not approved and there can be no assurance that the clinical programs will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that Ensysce will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that any product candidate will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Ensysce’s management that, although Ensysce believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Ensysce expected. In addition, Ensysce’s business is subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including among others, the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing and availability of data from preclinical studies and clinical trials; expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; potential safety concerns related to, or efficacy of, Ensysce’s product candidates; the availability or commercial potential of product candidates; the ability of Ensysce to fund its continued operations, including its planned clinical trials; the dilutive effect of stock issuances from our fundraising; and Ensysce’s and its partners’ ability to perform under their license, collaboration and manufacturing arrangements. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Ensysce’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which are available, free of charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Ensysce undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

