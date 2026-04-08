NuRAN Wireless Announces Private Placement and Provides Corporate Updates

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NuRAN Wireless Inc. (“NuRAN” or the “Company“) (CSE:NUR)(OTC PINK:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering“) to raise up to $15 million to be used for ongoing development of the Company’s business growth and for general working capital purposes. The Company intends to offer up to 4,098,361 units (the “Units“) of the Company at a price of $3.66 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of (i) one common share of the Company; and (ii) up to one common share purchase warrants (each a “Warrant“) exercisable at a price of $4.30 per share, for a period of up to five (5) years from the date of issuance.

The proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used towards ongoing development of the Company’s business growth and for general working capital purposes.

All of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four (4) month hold period.

All amounts in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Business Highlights: NuRAN launch 3G/4G and Ivory Coast

The Company is pleased to announce that it has erected its first towers in Ivory Coast, expanding NuRAN’s operations into another sub-Saharan African country. These new sites are equipped with advanced transmission technology and provide 4G coverage.

Additionally, management reports the initial deployment of 3G technology in Cameroon to meet the increasing demand for both technological advancements and greater capacity.

Update on the Restructuring Transaction:

As previously disclosed in the press release on January 28, 2026, the Company is in the process of completing a material change report containing the disclosure required by section 14.2 of Form 51-102F5 in respect of Advance Factoring Inc. (the “Factor“), a private company whose principal assets consisted of factored receivables representing financial claims against the Company arising from prior factoring arrangements and a control person of the Company, as a result of the Restructuring Transaction. The Company is continuing to prepare the required disclosure and intends to remedy the default as soon as practicable in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About NuRAN Wireless:

NuRAN Wireless is a leading rural telecommunications company that meets the growing demand for wireless network coverage in remote and rural regions around the globe. With its affordable and innovative scalable solutions of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, NuRAN Wireless offers a new possibility for more than one billion people to communicate effectively over long distances efficiently and affordably. “Bridging the Digital Divide, One Connection at a Time.”

Additional Information:

For further information about NuRAN Wireless: www.nuranwireless.com

Francis Létourneau,

Director and CEO

Francis.letourneau@nuranwireless.com

Tel: (418) 264-1337

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the Company’s business plan, the continued listing on the CSE and the Company’s strategic positioning, future growth, and operational and commercial expansion in its target markets. Forward-looking statements or information often can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan” or “may” and the variations of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements.”

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions but are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the Company may not file the material change report with respect to the Restructuring Transaction without the satisfaction of the British Columbia Securities Commission; the anticipated closing of the Offering; thee anticipated size of the Offering; the participation of insiders; and the expected use of proceeds from the Offering. Additional risks include risks related to the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy, secure financing, expand its NaaS operations, manage supplier relationships, comply with regulatory requirements in its operating jurisdictions, and general economic and market conditions. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NuRAN Wireless Inc

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