Temas Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Chemical Process Development Expert, Dr. Santiago Faucher

Globally recognised process development expert strengthens Regenerative Chloride Leaching (RCL) with world-class technical leadership in hydrometallurgy and commercialisation

Highlights

New Scientific Advisory Board Appointment: Dr. Santiago Faucher, a Toronto-based chemical and metallurgical process expert, has been appointed to Temas Resources’ Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

World-class Technical Leadership and Experience: Dr. Faucher brings over 30 years of experience in process development, commercialisation and scale-up across mining, metallurgical and chemical industries.

Relevant Technical Expertise: Dr. Faucher also has extensive expertise in areas that are crucial to Temas’ RCL technology, including critical minerals processing, hydrometallurgy and complex feedstock optimisation.

Commercialisation-ready Scientific Leadership: Appointment further enhances the Temas SAB’s capability to support global deployment and the commercialisation of its proprietary RCL technology.

Intellectual Property and Protection for Proprietary Platform Technology: Temas’ 100%-owned RCL technology platform comprises granted process patents, covering the extraction of multiple metals and feedstocks, including but not limited to Refractory Gold, Titanium, Polymetallic Sulphides, Nickel Laterite, Critical Minerals and Rare Earths.

Temas Resources Corp. (“Temas” or the “Company“) (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Santiago Faucher to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), further strengthening the Company’s technical and commercialisation capabilities as it advances its proprietary Regenerative Chloride Leaching (RCL) technology.

Dr. Faucher is a Toronto-based highly accomplished chemical engineer and process development expert with more than three decades of experience in developing and commercialising industrial technologies across the mining, metallurgical, polymer, coatings, cement and biomass sectors. Dr. Faucher has a proven track record of advancing new chemical and metallurgical technologies from laboratory innovation through to full-scale industrial implementation, with previous successful deployments across five continents.

Dr. Faucher currently serves as President of Insight R&D Inc., where he leads the development and deployment of advanced process technologies for mining and metallurgical clients. His work includes the development of uranium extraction processes, base metal recovery systems, slag valorisation technologies and chemical production processes, with a strong focus on complex ores and unconventional processing routes.

Dr. Faucher holds a B.Sc. and Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from leading Canadian universities, and is an inventor on more than 60 U.S. patents, many of which have been successfully commercialised. Dr. Faucher has also authored numerous technical publications, as well as previously served as President of the Canadian Society for Chemical Engineers and as an adjunct professor at McMaster University.

Commenting on the appointment of Dr. Faucher, Tim Fernback, President & CEO of Temas Resources, stated: “We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Faucher to our Scientific Advisory Board. His extensive experience in process development, hydrometallurgy and commercialisation at a global scale will be instrumental to Temas as we continue to advance and deploy our RCL technology. Dr. Faucher’s ability to bridge innovation and industrial implementation aligns perfectly with our strategy to accelerate adoption of RCL across a broad range of mineral applications.”

As a member of the SAB, Dr. Faucher will provide independent technical guidance to Temas’ management team, supporting process optimisation, scale-up strategies and the evaluation of third-party mineral feedstocks for potential licensing and joint venture opportunities. The appointment of Dr. Faucher further enhances the Temas SAB’s depth of expertise in hydrometallurgy, as well as reinforces Company’s commitment to scientific rigor and technical excellence in the development of its technology.

The Company continues to build a world-class Scientific Advisory Board to support the advancement and global deployment of its RCL platform, with additional appointments expected in the coming months.

RCL Platform Overview and Competitive Differentiation

Temas’ RCL platform is an innovative, advanced hydrometallurgical platform designed for the efficient extraction of metals from complex mineralisation, concentrates, slags and tailings in an environmentally responsible manner.

Key attributes of the RCL platform include:

Ability to process low-quality feedstocks and render high-value end products;

Atmospheric pressure and lower-temperature operation, relative to conventional chloride or sulphide routes;

Closed-loop reagent recycling, delivering materially lower operating costs and reduced environmental footprint; and

Enhanced recovery of critical metals, battery metals, platinum group minerals, precious and base metals and rare earth elements.

– ENDS –

Approved for release by Temas Resources’ Board of Directors.

For further information, contact:

Tim Fernback

President & CEO

Temas Resources Corp.

timf@temasresources.com Jane Morgan

Investor & Media Relations

Jane Morgan Management

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

+ 61 (0) 405 555 618

Follow Temas Resources Corp:

https://temasresources.com

https://x.com/TMASResources

https://www.linkedin.com/company/temas-resources-corp/

Foreign Resource Cautionary Statements

Details regarding the foreign mineral resource estimate, project details and associated exploration results are set out in the Company’s Prospectus dated 29 August 2025 (Prospectus), which is available on the Company’s website and on the ASX platform.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the La Blache Project description in the Prospectus. The Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the foreign estimates and exploration results in the Prospectus continue to apply and have not materially changed.

The estimates of the quantity and grade of mineralisation for the La Blache Project referred to in this announcement are “foreign estimates” within the meaning of the ASX Listing Rules and are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012). A competent person has not undertaken sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code (2012). It is uncertain that following evaluation and further exploration work that the foreign estimates will be able to be reported as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).

Disclaimer

No representations or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company that the material contained in this announcement will be achieved or proved correct. Except for the statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of the Company, its directors, officers, employees, advisors, and agents expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the material contained in this announcement and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for an loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this announcement or any effort or omission therefrom. The Company will not update of keep current the information contained in this announcement or to correct any inaccuracy or omission which may become apparent, or to furnish any person with any further information. Any opinions expressed in the announcement are subject to change without notice.

Competent Person’s / Qualified Person’s Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources for the La Blache and Lac Brûlé Titanium-Vanadium Projects in Québec, Canada, is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared and compiled by Mr Blake Collins, BSc (Hons), MAIG, and Principal Consultant of Head Exploration Pty Ltd.

Mr Collins is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geosciences (MAIG). He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration, and the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012) and as a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101.

Mr Collins is the Principal Consultant of Head Exploration Pty Ltd, which provides independent geological and technical advisory services to Temas Resources Corp. He has reviewed the information presented in this announcement and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. Head Exploration Pty Ltd as an independent geological and technical consultancy and has no direct or indirect interest in Temas Resources Corp.

ABOUT TEMAS RESOURCES

Revolutionising Metal Production

Proprietary IP. Global Licensing. Titanium & Critical Minerals.

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FRA:26P0) is a technology-driven critical minerals company advancing a dual-business model built around proprietary processing innovation and strategic mineral ownership. The Company’s patented Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) technology platform delivers significant operational cost reductions – validated at up to 65% lower than traditional processing – while dramatically reducing energy use and environmental impact.

Temas’ RCL process is the foundation of its technology licensing and partnership business, enabling global mining and materials companies to adopt sustainable, high-margin metal extraction methods across a range of critical minerals including titanium, vanadium, nickel, and rare earth elements.

Complementing its technology division, Temas also owns 100% of two advanced titanium-vanadium-iron projects in Québec, Canada – La Blache and Lac Brûlé – which are strategically positioned to feed directly into the Company’s proprietary processing platform, creating a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for Western metals.

Through this combination of innovative IP commercialisation and resource ownership, Temas Resources is positioned to deliver scalable, low-carbon solutions that strengthen Western critical-mineral independence and create long-term value for shareholders.

Benefits the ORF – RCL Technology:

The RCL platform technology involves the hydrometallurgical mineral extraction of concentrates, whole ores, slags and tailings to enhance recovery of critical metals, battery metals, Platinum Group Minerals (“PGMs”), precious and base metals and Rare Earth Element (“REE”) recovery at materially higher through-yields and lower capital and operating costs than many of the conventional approaches that are in use traditionally. This novel RCL technology is ideally suited to treat increasingly complex ores in an environmentally sensitive manner.

Pilot Testing Complete: The Company has completed a pilot test of approximately 1 ton of material from its La Blache TiO 2 mineral property yielding 88 kgs of a 99.8% pure TiO 2 commercial grade product. 1

Validated Cost Reduction: A significant cost reduction of over 65% 1 ,3 is validated for TiO 2 processing using the RCL platform technology (e.g., reagent recycling, potentially lower energy use, optimised recovery etc.). These fundamental process efficiencies are expected to translate into economic advantages when applying the platform to Nickel or other target minerals hosted in complex ores.

Environmental Performance: The closed-loop design and high reagent recycling rates are core to the RCL platform, irrespective of the target mineral. Over 69% lower operating costs compared to conventional processing due to its core features operating at near ambient temperatures.3 This means the reduced environmental footprint and enhanced ESG profile are benefits that extend to ores and minerals previously noted, not just TiO 2 .

High Recovery Potential: Just as we’ve demonstrated high-quality, 99.8% TiO 2 product from pilot testing1 the RCL platform is engineered for high recovery and purity of all target metals. Our metallurgical expertise focuses on optimising these recoveries and maximising margins for each specific mineral.

RCL results in a quicker and more complete liberation of the target metals using atmospheric pressure and lower temperatures than competing methods and improves the selectivity and efficiency of subsequent solvent extraction steps. Management believes that this novel metallurgical process can be applied to many complex resource deposits worldwide, enhancing both extraction and recovery for the operator.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company’s future operations. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

1 Source: Temas Resources Corp. “Pilot Scale Evaluation of Temas La Blache Ilmenite – Final Report PRO 21-16,” 24 June 2022.

2 These metallurgical test results and cost-reduction data were first reported in the Company’s Canadian market announcement dated 13 April 2021, titled “Temas Resources Acquires 50 % of Green Mineral Process Developer ORF Technologies Inc.”

3 The cost-reduction figure is supported by independent evaluation conducted by the Natural Resources Research Institute (University of Minnesota, 2017) and subsequent pilot-scale validation by ORF Technologies Inc., as detailed in Temas Resources news releases of 2021 and 2022.

SOURCE: Temas Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire