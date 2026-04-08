Kalo Gold Confirms Vertically Continuous Gold System at Qiriyaga Complex and Identifies Untested Epithermal Feeder Target at Depth – 16.90 m at 3.25 g/t Au
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Kalo Gold Corp. (TSXV:KALO)(OTCID:KLGDF)(FSE:9M51) (“Kalo” or the “Company”) reports drill results from VA26-DH17 at the QC1 target within the Qiriyaga Complex, confirming a vertically continuous gold system from surface through to the diatreme. The hole intersected 16.90 m at 3.25 g/t Au within a continuous mineralized profile spanning surge deposits, diatreme-margin breccias, and internal veining. Importantly, the interpreted primary epithermal feeder zone at approximately 395 metres depth – defined by the convergence of the Namalau, Loma, and Buca Faults – remains untested and represents a high-priority drill target.
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KEY HIGHLIGHTS
VA26-DH17 – QC1, Qiriyaga Complex
VA26-DH17 was designed to test the QC1 system from near-surface surge deposits through to the diatreme. The hole intersected a continuous vertical profile of gold mineralization across pyroclastic surge deposits, basal surge units, wall-rock breccias, and a vein and stockwork zone within the diatreme itself. Drill hole VA26-DH17 was collared 115 metres northeast of VA25-DH11, with approximately 110 metres between the mineralized zones of each hole (figure 1). The strongest gold mineralization occurs at the transition between basal surge deposits and underlying breccias, consistent with interpreted fluid upflow and boiling zones. This confirms that mineralization is not isolated but forms a vertically coherent hydrothermal system across multiple lithological and structural domains.
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From (m)
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To (m)
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Interval (m)
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Au (g/t)
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True Width
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Notes
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3.6
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11.1
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7.50
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0.59
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~7.1 m
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Surge deposits
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34.0
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54.0
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20.00
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0.83
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~19.0 m
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Surge deposits
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incl. 40.0
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50.0
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10.00
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1.35
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~9.5 m
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Best sub-interval, upper surge deposit
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59.0
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65.15
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6.15
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1.02
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~5.8 m
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Surge deposits
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incl. 63.0
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65.15
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2.15
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1.44
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~2.0 m
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Surge deposits
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67.07
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68.0
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0.93
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1.22
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~0.9 m
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Surge deposits
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74.1
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91.0
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16.90
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3.25
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~16.1 m
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Basal surge → diatreme wall breccia
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incl. 79.0
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88.0
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9.00
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4.66
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~8.6 m
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Best sub-interval
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106.5
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127.0
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20.50
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1.16
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~19.5 m
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Diatreme wall upflow zone
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incl. 124.1
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127.0
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2.90
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2.51
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~2.8 m
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Diatreme wall upflow zone
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137.5
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139.0
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1.50
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1.59
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~1.4 m
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Veining within diatreme
All intervals downhole lengths. True widths assume 95% of reported interval (varying dip of volcaniclastic units). Certified Fire Assay: ALS Limited, Au-AA25. No top-cut applied.
Programme Context
VA25-DH12 through VA25-DH17 (Figure 2) extend the Company’s understanding of the Qiriyaga Complex across four targets and four distinct geological settings. VA25-DH12 through VA25-DH17 confirm that drilling to date has tested the upper levels of the system, while the interpreted feeder zone at approximately 395 metres depth remains untested. VA25-DH12 intersected broad intervals of mineralization within surge deposits, and VA25-DH14 confirmed gold mineralization at a blind geophysical target (QC4); both directly informed the targeting of VA26-DH17.
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Hole ID
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Target
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From (m)
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To (m)
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Interval (m)
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Au (g/t)
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True Width
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Significance
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VA25-DH10
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QC3
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0.0
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5.5
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5.5
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0.91
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Not determined
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Near-surface gold in saprolite; surface expression of QC3 system confirmed
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VA25-DH11*
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QC1
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43.48
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65.60
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22.12
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12.80
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20.70 m
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Includes 25.10 g/t over 10.05 m and 83.30 g/t over 1.00 m. Boiling-zone textures confirmed.
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VA25-DH12
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QC1 Surge
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1.5
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35.5
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34.0
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0.66
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Not determined
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Surge deposits flanking QC1
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Incl
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13.5
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35.5
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9.9
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1.14
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Not determined
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Second mineralised surge package.
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Incl
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30.5
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31.5
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1.0
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3.46
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Not determined
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Second mineralised surge package.
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40.5
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62.2
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21.7
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1.28
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Not determined
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Second mineralised surge package.
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incl
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50.88
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55.0
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4.12
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3.43
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Not determined
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Second mineralised surge package.
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VA25-DH13
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QC1 Deep
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98.0
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99.0
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1.0
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0.81
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Not determined
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Diatreme-country rock contact; advanced argillic breccia visually identical to DH11 high zone.
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VA25-DH14
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QC4 (Blind)
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55.5
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57.0
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1.5
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1.51
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Not determined
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Blind target confirmed on first hole. Ginguro-style banded veining – same style as QC1 high grade. Eastern QC4 rim (historic FCD13†): 2.44 g/t at 84 m.
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VA25-DH15
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1K / Nubu Graben
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–
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–
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–
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–
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N/A
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Structural calibration hole. Nubu Graben geometry confirmed. No significant gold.
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VA25-DH16
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QC4 (Geometry)
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–
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–
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–
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–
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N/A
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QC4 3D geometry defined with DH14. Andesite dyke at intrusive root confirmed. No significant gold.
* VA25-DH11 previously reported October 15, 2025. Results herein consistent with and supplement that disclosure.
† FCD13 is a historical result. Considered relevant to structural interpretation of QC4.
All widths downhole unless noted. No top-cut applied. Certified Fire Assay (ALS Limited, Au-AA25) is the basis for all NI 43-101 reportable results. DH15 and DH16 returned no significant detectORE™ screening results and were not submitted for certified fire assay.
What This Means
Gold mineralization has now been confirmed across three independent diatreme structures and multiple geological settings. At QC1, VA26-DH17 demonstrates a continuous mineralized system from surface through to the diatreme, confirming vertical coherence rather than isolated intercepts. The interpreted primary feeder zone at approximately 395 metres depth remains untested. The majority of identified epithermal upflow centres have not been drill-tested at depth, indicating significant exploration potential remains. The combined results support the interpretation of a multi-centre epithermal system at Vatu Aurum, with mineralization controlled by diatreme structures, ring faults, and permeable volcanic and breccia units.
Management Commentary
Terry Tucker, P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kalo Gold, commented: “What VA26-DH17 demonstrates is a continuous gold system from surface through to the diatreme, rather than isolated intervals. We have now confirmed gold across multiple diatreme centres and validated a blind geophysical target on first pass. Importantly, the interpreted epithermal feeder zone at depth remains an untested target. LiDAR and orthophotography of the project area are complete. Airborne magnetics and radiometrics are scheduled to commence in April following the import of a helicopter from New Zealand; these data will form a key component of follow-up drill targeting.”
Drill Collar Locations
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Hole ID
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Target
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Easting (WGS84)
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Northing (WGS84)
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Elev. (m ASL)
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Az (°)
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Dip (°)
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EOH (m)
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VA25-DH12
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QC1 Surge
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779,043
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8,194,165
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79
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330
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-70
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100.7
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VA25-DH13
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QC1 Deep
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779,128
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8,194,054
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56
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280
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-70
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204.1
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VA25-DH14
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QC4 (Blind)
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778,839
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8,194,276
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64
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300
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-60
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261.5
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VA25-DH15
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1K / Nubu
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778,343
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8,193,507
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36
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160
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-70
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217.2
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VA25-DH16
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QC4 (Geom.)
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778,839
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8,194,276
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64
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120
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-65
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150.6
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VA26-DH17
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QC1
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779,042
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8,194,161
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79
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145
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-65
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304.1
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release was prepared, reviewed, and approved by Andrew Randell, P.Geo., CEO and Principal Geoscientist of SGDS-Hive, Technical Director of the Vatu Aurum Project, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Randell is independent of the Company and has verified the data disclosed, having conducted multiple site visits (2023-2026) and direct supervision of the exploration programme.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Drill core samples were collected under the supervision of qualified geological personnel following industry-standard protocols. Samples were securely shipped to ALS Limited (Australia) for analysis. Gold was analyzed by Au-AA25 (Ore Grade 30g Fire Assay, AAS Finish). Multi-element geochemistry was analyzed by ME-MS61 (48 element four acid ICP-MS). ALS Limited is accredited by NATA to ISO/IEC 17025 and is independent of the Company and the Qualified Person. The Company inserts certified reference materials, blank samples, and field duplicates into the sample stream as part of its QA/QC programme.
About Kalo Gold Corp.
Kalo Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on low-sulphidation epithermal gold systems at its 100%-owned Vatu Aurum Project (Special Prospecting Licences 1511 and 1464) on Vanua Levu, Fiji. The 367 km² project is located in a preserved volcanic back-arc setting with significant gold potential. Exploration is centred on the Aurum Epithermal Field, where drilling, trenching, and geochemistry have outlined multiple structurally controlled gold targets. Kalo’s technical programme is led by SGDS-Hive. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (KALO), the OTCID Market (KLGDF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol 9M51).
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.
Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Ma, CPA, CA
Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Director
For further information: info@kalogoldcorp.com | www.kalogoldcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect management’s current expectations, strategic objectives, and exploration priorities at the time of this release. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and include, but are not limited to: (i) the Company’s planned exploration and drilling programme, including the targeting of structurally controlled gold zones at Aurum Prime, Namalau, Loma, Buca Trends, and the Qiriyaga Complex; (ii) interpretations of geological features, mineralisation continuity, and deposit potential, based on geophysical surveys, surface sampling, drilling, mineralogical analysis, and historical data, which are subject to change as additional data are collected and verified; (iii) the potential for district-scale gold mineralisation, subject to further exploration, drilling, and independent verification; (iv) the interpretation that the Namalau-Loma-Buca structural intersection at approximately 395 metres depth represents a primary gold-bearing feeder zone – this is a Qualified Person interpretation based on geophysical and structural data and is subject to revision as additional drilling is completed; (v) all exploration results, including geochemical data, detectORE™ screening results, TerraSpec spectral analysis, QEMSCAN mineralogy, and historical intercepts, are preliminary in nature and do not constitute a mineral resource estimate; and (vi) the Company’s ability to secure sufficient financing, obtain necessary regulatory approvals, and establish strategic partnerships to advance exploration and development activities. Forward-looking statements are subject to geological, financial, and regulatory risks that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: exploration risk (no guarantee of an economically viable mineral resource); drilling uncertainty (surface results are not necessarily indicative of subsurface mineralisation); the risk that detectORE™ screening results may not be confirmed by certified fire assay; the risk that geological interpretations may change with additional data; permit and regulatory risks; funding constraints; the risk of interruption to exploration activities due to fuel supply constraints in Fiji, which may affect drilling schedules and operational continuity; and commodity price volatility. This list is not exhaustive and many factors are beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions made by the Company’s management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. For a more detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company’s public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca
SOURCE: Kalo Gold Corp.
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