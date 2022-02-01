EvertzAV to Showcase AVoIP at ISE 2024

EvertzAV (https://av.evertz.com), a division of Evertz, the global leader in providing professional A/V over IP solutions, is proud to announce its participation at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024 where it will showcase its extensive eco-system of IP routable products and solutions.

Located at booth 4M600, in Hall 4, EvertzAV will be providing comprehensive product demonstrations spanning Unified Collaboration Integration, Live Event Spaces, secure professional KVM, advanced Monitoring and Meeting Spaces and Live Production.

Solutions showcased at our booth include our Broadcast quality IPMX-Ready Multi-Media Aggregation product line (MMA10G), our NMOS compliant Orchestration and Control platform called MAGNUM-OS, our DreamCatcher™ BRAVO Studio, the world-renowned suite of Studer audio mixing consoles, and our COTS Multi-Gigabit easy to deploy NUCLEUS platform.

MMA10G, a 10Gbps AV over IP distribution, collaboration and control solution routing over secure, purpose-built Software Defined Networking switch fabrics, is scalable from 16 to over 2048 ports on a single chassis. Running uncompressed, MMA10G gateways deliver no latency, lossless pristine digital video quality, with the optional support of JPEG-XS for UHD (4K60/4:4:4). With support for HDMI, 12G-SDI, bi-directional IP encode and decode and transport redundancy, the MMA10G product family can fulfill any of your application needs.

MAGNUM-OS is EvertzAV’s complete orchestration, control, and monitoring platform for MMA10G. As an NMOS compliant controller, MAGNUM-OS offers seamless control of both IPMX-Ready MMA10G and other 3rd party devices. MAGNUM-OS provides a single interface that provides secure and resilient ownership of any MMA10G system.

EvertzAV will be showcasing its Enterprise Broadcast solutions including BRAVO Studio and Studer Audio. Building on over 40 years in the broadcast media industry, EvertzAV is delivering solutions that are high quality and high reliability in broadcast media to the ProAV space. Ideal for corporate and other live event production, BRAVO Studio and Studer Audio bring professional quality production tools, including multi-camera and audio switching/mixing, graphic overlays, ingest, and playout, to production teams to use from anywhere in the world. With advanced machine learning (ML) co-pilots, all corporate and live events can be produced similar to large-scale productions found on television with small teams.

NUCLEUS is a COTS simplified AV over IP distribution, collaboration and control solution. NUCLEUS is fully interoperable with standard consumer off-the-shelf (COTS) managed switches, securely delivering low latency pristine video quality over 1G, 2.5G or 10G copper or fiber. NUCLEUS operates on a simplified configuration framework allowing administrators the ability to set up a fully functional AV distribution network in minutes. NUCLEUS offers a complete range of modular, standalone and wall plate UXP AV gateways to distribute common AV signals over IP for HDMI, 12G-SDI, and USB-HID/2.0 interfaces. The NUCLEUS family is capable of fulfilling any of your applications, including but not limited to Digital Signage, Video Walls, Conference, Courtrooms, Classrooms, Sports-Arena/Stadium, Live Events and KVM Systems.

