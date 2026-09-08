Marshall Electronics’ European Distributors Strengthen Inventory in the Region

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 8, 2026 — Marshall Electronics is strengthening its product availability across Europe through its two established distribution partners, MarCam Europe and Vision2See. With both companies expanding inventory and stocking the latest Marshall solutions, customers and resellers across key European markets can benefit from faster access to the company’s newest professional camera technologies.

Together, the two distributors provide localized product availability, market expertise and support across the region. With demand continuing to grow for compact, flexible camera solutions, the expanded inventory ensures customers can more readily access Marshall Electronics’ latest products for broadcast, live production, professional AV, education, corporate and installation applications. Both distributors will be available at the Marshall Electronics IBC 2026 Stand (10.C11) to give customers an opportunity to discuss their specific needs.

MarCam Europe has been a Marshall partner for more than 20 years, serving as a key source for Marshall cameras, monitors and associated accessories. Headquartered in the UK, MarCam expanded its operation by establishing a second office and distribution hub in Belgium, which enabled the company to hold substantial stock within the European Union. The EU-based facility supports faster delivery, reduced shipping costs and efficient access to the latest Marshall solutions, while demo equipment is readily available for customers to evaluate system design, project development and deployment.

“Opening our Belgium/EU operation has been a positive for all concerned — MarCam, Marshall and, above all, our loyal customers,” says Spencer Doran, Managing Director, MarCam Europe. “Holding the correct local stock and being able to efficiently supply the right product in a faster time has helped all our customers and increased demand for sales of Marshall product across Europe.”

Vision2See’s partnership with Marshall spans over 25 years and focuses exclusively on the distribution of video equipment in the regions it serves. In addition to logistics, Vision2See supports its partners with trade show participation and customer training through workshops, proving itself a valuable distribution resource for its brands. As the company expands its Marshall inventory, Vision2See will give customers and dealers faster access to the company’s latest camera solutions.

“Having the right products available is essential for our partners and customers, particularly when they are working on projects with demanding timelines,” says Alexander Kirst, Managing Director, Vision2See. “Our goal is to combine strong product availability with the expertise, support and service that our partners need. The latest cameras from Marshall are a great fit for the professional video market and we are pleased to expand our stock so we can deliver these technologies more quickly.”

In addition to the opportunity to speak with Doran and Kirst, IBC attendees can explore the company’s latest POV camera technologies and discuss solutions for their specific production and installation requirements. Included among the solutions set to be presented are the CV320, CV376, CV420, CV520 and CV574-WP, which offer a range of camera options designed to meet the diverse requirements of professional video applications.

Through its partnerships with MarCam and Vision2See, Marshall Electronics will continue to expand local product availability to ensure customers across Europe have access to the latest professional camera technologies and experienced regional support.

For more information about Marshall Electronics and its professional camera solutions, visit: www.marshall-usa.com.