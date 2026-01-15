Masque Sound Makes Broadway History With First-Ever Sennheiser Spectera Deployment for Acclaimed Production, Marjorie Prime

World’s First Wideband, Bidirectional Digital Wireless Ecosystem Supports Intimate Vocal Reinforcement at Second Stage Theater

NEW YORK, JANUARY 15, 2026 — Masque Sound, a leading theatrical sound reinforcement, installation and design company, worked closely with Sound Designer Daniel Kluger and Associate Sound Designer’s Charles Coes and Kaileykielle Hoga to create and implement a sound system that balanced cutting-edge technology with the demands of an intimate, dialogue-driven play for the Broadway production of Marjorie Prime at Second Stage Theater. This collaboration marked a significant milestone as Masque Sound becomes the first company to supply Sennheiser’s Spectera wideband wireless system for a Broadway production.

“Daniel and I were both excited to be working with Masque Sound once again,” says Coes. “Masque was able to meet our entire system request with a few substitutions that ended up being improvements. One of the most impactful of those enhancements was the addition of the Sennheiser Spectera bidirectional ecosystem. Masque Sound saw an opportunity to bring Spectera to Broadway and see how it behaved in one of the most RF-challenging environments imaginable.”

Spectera’s bidirectional communication allowed the sound team to make real-time adjustments to gain transmission quality, and frequency coordination without ever removing a bodypack from a performer ̶ a key advantage when working with a cast that included 96-year-old Broadway legend June Squibb.

“We knew we might need to provide substantial vocal support, and Spectera gave us the confidence that we could adjust instantly if needed,” adds Coes. “In practice, June was an absolute pro, but being overprepared is exactly where you want to be. The Spectera’s reliability also eliminated the need for backup wireless packs, reducing both RF congestion and rental costs while maintaining performance security.”

An unexpected advantage emerged during technical rehearsals, when understudies were brought in early. According to Coes, “We were able to mic both principals and understudies simultaneously, disable transmission remotely and switch between them instantly, which saved battery life, streamlined tech and allowed us to work faster without sacrificing sound quality. Throughout production, Spectera proved to be both powerful and transparent. We didn’t think about Spectera at all, and that’s the highest compliment I can give a wireless system.”

The overall system design supplied by Masque Sound featured a d&b audiotechnik loudspeaker system, including d&b Y-Series arrays across the front truss to support a sophisticated static delay matrix. Processing was handled via a Yamaha DME7, while a Yamaha DM7 served as the mixing console. Figure 53’s QLab 5 was used to dynamically control delay zones, allowing actors’ reinforcement to track their movement across the stage for an exceptionally natural listening experience.

The cast was equipped with DPA 6060 miniature microphones. “We chose the DPA 6060 for its discreet form factor and sonic clarity, an essential consideration in the intimate Second Stage house,” says Coes. “With a small cast and strong budgetary support from Second Stage, we were able to choose tools that prioritized invisibility and sound quality. DPA are wonderful mics.”

For Coes and the rest of the sound design team, the success of Marjorie Prime was as much about partnership as technology. “Working with Masque Sound makes the show easy to do,” adds Coes. “From the moment the contract is signed, you have a team of strong technicians that stand behind you with deep institutional knowledge and unwavering support. That allows designers to focus on storytelling. Our audio team, which included Josh Davis Production Audio, A2 and RF Technician Joy Cheever, and A1 Stephen Dee, has been incredible.”

With Marjorie Prime, Masque Sound and the sound design team have not only delivered a seamless Broadway production, but they have also helped usher in the next generation of wireless audio for live theater. According to Sound Designer Daniel Kluger, “It was exciting for Marjorie Prime to be the first Broadway show to use Spectera. The system sounded fantastic, has worked flawlessly, and I thank Masque Sound for providing it. I’ll definitely look to using the platform again whenever possible.”

“Masque Sound was looking forward to deploying Spectera on a Broadway show and we’re proud to be the first to do so,” says Scott Kalata, director of sales, Masque Sound. “I’m happy to say that Spectera performed flawlessly night after night. I know we’ve only scratched the surface of what this revolutionary product is capable of. It’s a total game-changer.”