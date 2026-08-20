Wisycom Wireless and DPA Microphones Support Pope Leo XIV’s Visit to Spain

GRAN CANARIA, SPAIN, AUGUST 20, 2026 ― When hundreds of thousands of people gather to hear a single voice, there is no room for compromise. Every word must be delivered clearly, every wireless transmission must remain reliable and every piece of technology has to perform flawlessly under intense pressure. Those demands were on full display during Pope Leo XIV’s recent visit to Spain, where the Catholic leader participated in a week of liturgical celebrations, public appearances and institutional events.

With such a packed schedule, his Holiness’ team required an audiovisual infrastructure capable of serving both massive live audiences and millions of viewers around the world. Among the technologies to support these events were professional wireless solutions from Wisycom and precision microphones from DPA Microphones, distributed in Spain by SeeSound. Working alongside production partners, SeeSound supplied these technologies to ensure the Pope’s message reached audiences with exceptional clarity and reliability.

“Events of this scale demand absolute confidence in every part of the signal chain,” says Lluc Torres, SeeSound Broadcast Division Product Manager. “Whether you’re focused on wireless RF performance or speech intelligibility, there simply isn’t an opportunity for a second take. The technology must work flawlessly from the first moment to the last.”

The final stages of the papal visit brought the production to Gran Canaria and Tenerife, where engineers faced the challenge of coordinating complex wireless operations in demanding RF conditions. Hi Vision, the company responsible for broadcasting the event for local television across the Canary Islands, played a central role in delivering the coverage. To meet the technical requirements of the production, the team relied on a Wisycom wireless ecosystem centered around the brand’s MCR54 Multichannel Receivers, MTP60 Bodypack Transmitters and MTH610 Handheld Transmitters. The deployment also incorporated Wisycom’s RPU500 Full Duplex Reporter System, along with MTK982 In-ear Transmitters and MPR60 Receivers, to support monitoring requirements throughout the event.

According to Torres, “the system was selected for its ability to deliver dependable RF performance while supporting the flexibility required for a production to operate across multiple venues and changing environments. Stable wireless operation was essential, not only for live speeches, but also for the coordinated production workflows that took place behind the scenes.”

While reliable RF performance was a major part of the equation, capturing speech with exceptional clarity was equally critical, particularly during ceremonies where every word carried significance. For Pope Leo XIV’s addresses, the production utilized DPA’s 4098 Gooseneck Microphones, which is ideal for spoken word applications where intelligibility is paramount. Its strong immunity to RF interference also makes it well suited for complex broadcast environments with dense RF activity.

“The DPA 4098 has become a trusted solution whenever speech clarity is a priority,” continues Torres. “Its ability to reproduce the human voice while naturally rejecting unwanted noise allows audiences to remain focused on the message, regardless of the scale of the production.”

Large-scale events like the Pope’s visit serve as a reminder that successful productions rely on more than individual products. They require experienced technology partners capable of recommending, supplying and supporting professional solutions that perform under the most demanding conditions.

As the Spanish distributor for both DPA Microphones and Wisycom, SeeSound works closely with rental companies, systems integrators and production professionals to ensure the right technologies are available for projects ranging from touring productions to international broadcasts. In the case of the Pope’s state visit, SeeSound also specified solutions from Adamson, DirectOut and VOKKERO.

While audiences naturally focused on the Pope’s message, the professional audio infrastructure operating behind the scenes helped ensure those words could be heard with exceptional clarity, whether the viewer was front-row or across the globe. The event also stands as another example of the ways in which SeeSound’s portfolio of professional brands continues to support some of Spain’s most technically demanding live productions.