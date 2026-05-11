NUGEN Audio Debuts Enhanced DialogCheck at MPTS 2026

LONDON, MAY 11, 2026 ― NUGEN Audio will debut Version 1.1 of DialogCheck, its intelligent dialog‑intelligibility and compliance tool, at the 2026 Media Production & Technology Show (Stand F40). The company will also present demonstrations of MasterCheck 2, the next evolution of NUGEN’s industry‑trusted plug‑in for loudness and platform‑translation accuracy, and Halo Vision Version 1.2, the updated version of its real-time, customizable audio analysis suite for 3D, surround and immersive workflows.

Designed to help mixers, editors and QC teams verify dialog clarity against industry standards, DialogCheck v1.1 introduces several workflow‑driven enhancements that bring expanded immersive support, improved workflow efficiency and deeper loudness insight for post‑production and broadcast teams. The update adds a new Session Timeline Offset feature, which allows users to define a custom timecode for when analysis should begin. This is ideal for projects that do not start at “zero” on the timeline and for editorial environments where timeline alignment is critical.

The release also expands support up to 9.1.6 channels, enabling the tool to accommodate a broader range of immersive, surround and 3D audio formats used in modern narrative and streaming productions. Additionally, the offline AudioSuite experience has been refined with a cleaner, more focused interface that displays only the information relevant to offline processing, which reduces visual clutter and streamlines decision‑making for users who rely on non‑real‑time workflows.

NUGEN will also showcase MasterCheck 2, the latest generation of its flagship optimization plug‑in for cross‑platform mastering and loudness verification. Under the hood, MasterCheck 2 has been completely rebuilt to deliver enhanced performance, stability and compatibility with the latest production environments.

The new version extends support up to 7.1.4 channels, allowing engineers to audition loudness normalization and codec behavior for immersive and surround workflows, including Dolby Atmos beds. It also introduces an expanded library of platform presets covering a wider range of streaming services, along with a redesigned, resizable interface that offers both portrait and landscape views for improved usability across DAWs and screen configurations.

Additionally, Halo Vision v1.2 will be presented at the show. Building on the robust toolset of the original Halo Vision plug‑in, which provides detailed visual insight across up to 7.1.2 channels, version 1.2 introduces three powerful new features designed to give audio professionals even greater accuracy, clarity and control in their analysis. This includes a frequency graph with dB and peak point displays, real-time readouts and freeze-frame functionality.

The update also introduces real-time readouts at the mouse cursor, giving engineers precise numerical insight into any point on the frequency graph. Furthermore, a new freeze function allows users to pause all visual activity across Halo Vision’s modules. These additions further strengthen Halo Vision’s role as a comprehensive visual companion for immersive audio workflows.

Throughout MPTS 2026, NUGEN Audio will offer hands‑on demonstrations of DialogCheck Version 1.1, MasterCheck 2 and Halo Vision Version 1.2, showcasing how the tools support today’s increasingly complex post‑production, broadcast and streaming delivery pipelines.