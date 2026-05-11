QuickLink to Highlight Latest StudioEdge™ Models, StudioPro™ Ecosystem and New StudioPro™ Automate at 2026 MPTS Show

LONDON, MAY 11, 2026 – QuickLink, a leading provider of award-winning video production and remote guest contribution solutions, will showcase its latest innovations at MPTS (Media Production & Technology Show) 2026, (Stand B40). QuickLink will be joined on‑stand by CJP Broadcast, the company’s UK Reseller Partner, who will support demonstrations and discussions around deployment, integration and customer workflows across the UK market.

Building on major launches earlier this year, QuickLink will demonstrate how its unified ecosystem empowers broadcasters, corporate teams, public institutions and live event producers to deliver high‑quality content with greater efficiency, flexibility and control. At MPTS, QuickLink will present three key pillars of its 2026 portfolio, including the expanded StudioEdge™ range for professional remote guest contribution, the full StudioPro™ live production ecosystem and the newly launched StudioPro™ Automate AI‑powered meeting solution.

The brand’s latest StudioEdge™ models, including StudioEdge‑1, StudioEdge‑2, the flagship StudioEdge‑4 and StudioEdge‑2110, are designed for broadcasters and professional production teams, and enable discrete, broadcast‑quality audio and video contributions from Zoom, Microsoft Teams and QuickLink StudioCall™. With Skype TX deprecated in 2026, StudioEdge provides a modern, fully supported alternative that preserves familiar workflows while expanding platform capability and reliability. New workflow enhancements, such as improved Zoom caller management, further streamline producer control and simplify remote guest handling in fast‑paced live environments.

From agile NDI‑based productions to high‑capacity ST 2110 broadcast environments, QuickLink’s award-winning video production platform, StudioPro™, including StudioPro‑NDI, StudioPro‑3, StudioPro‑8, StudioPro‑16 and StudioPro‑2110 alongside the purpose‑built StudioPro Proton and StudioPro Fusion hardware control panels, provides a cohesive, future‑proof platform designed for modern hybrid and fully IP infrastructures. Built on a single production engine and intuitive interface, StudioPro delivers consistent automation, graphics, ISO recording and multi‑destination streaming across all models, allowing teams to scale I/O and adopt IP‑based workflows without changing how they operate.

Making its UK show debut, StudioPro™ Automate is QuickLink’s new AI‑assisted add‑on built into StudioPro, designed to help organizations deliver polished live output with far less manual intervention. Unlike basic auto-switchers that react only to noise, StudioPro Automate applies intelligent production logic, following the conversation, selecting the right shot, managing hold times and presenter priority, and maintaining a smooth, natural programme in real time. All this is achieved while giving operators instant override control when needed. Purpose-built for corporate communications, government and council chambers, education, worship and hybrid events, StudioPro Automate reduces operator workload, improves consistency and makes professional-quality production scalable across multiple rooms and sites. The solution supports both live streaming and simultaneous recording for rapid publishing and secure archiving.

“Across live production, public meetings and remote guest contribution, our customers need solutions that are powerful, scalable and easy to operate,” says Richard Rees, CEO of QuickLink. “At MPTS 2026, we’re excited to demonstrate how our solutions work together to deliver a unified, future‑ready production ecosystem for teams of all sizes.”