Japan Football Association Launches U.S. Talent Camp Inspired by Hit Anime BLUE LOCK

First-of-its-kind international scouting initiative connects overseas-based players with Japan’s elite football development pathway

TOKYO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Japan Football Association (JFA), in partnership with SCO Group Co., Ltd., today announced the launch of JFA × SCO GROUP “FUTURE CAMP inspired by BLUE LOCK,” a new international scouting and development initiative designed to identify promising football talent of Japanese heritage living overseas and connect them with Japan’s elite player development pathway.

The first FUTURE CAMP will take place August 3–6, 2026 in Irvine, California, marking the JFA’s first large-scale overseas talent identification program. The initiative expands the association’s traditional domestic scouting framework to identify and support players developing outside Japan.

“Football is becoming borderless, and the era when Japanese players develop solely within Japan is over,” said Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, president of the Japan Football Association and former captain of the Japan national team. “We hope this initiative will help us connect with talented players around the world and support their growth within Japanese football.”

The program will provide selected youth athletes with opportunities to train and be evaluated by JFA coaches through training sessions, match play, and physical and technical assessments. Organizers say the initiative is designed to strengthen connections with players who hold Japanese nationality, have at least one Japanese parent, or may be eligible for Japanese nationality in the future.

The program has been described as an international extension of Japan’s National Training Center development model, creating new pathways for overseas-based players to engage with Japan’s national football structure.

The initiative is being launched in collaboration with the globally popular soccer manga and anime franchise BLUE LOCK, which has sold more than 50 million copies worldwide as of October 2025. Known for its themes of ambition, self-discovery, and competitive excellence, the series’ message of striving to become the world’s best striker serves as a symbolic inspiration for the program.

“Ever since the anime adaptation was greenlit, the entire anime staff has genuinely aimed to create a work that changes the world,” said Ryoya Arisawa, producer of the BLUE LOCK anime adaptation.

“The egoists we imagine might actually exist in this real world… no, I’m sure they do,” said Yusuke Nomura, illustrator of Blue Lock. “We’re waiting for applications from all those who believe: ‘I am the world’s greatest striker.'”

Muneyuki Kaneshiro, the original creator of BLUE LOCK, added: “A real-life BLUE LOCK is about to begin. I was creating manga with everything I had, and it linked with the dreams of passionate football people, and a real plan was born. I hope this becomes a place for discovering talent that surpasses even BLUE LOCK itself.”

Following the inaugural camp in the United States, the JFA plans to expand FUTURE CAMP to Europe, Asia, and other regions as part of its broader effort to strengthen Japan’s global scouting network.

FUTURE CAMP — Event Details

Dates August 3 (Mon) – August 6 (Thu), 2026 Venue Great Park 8000 Great Park Blvd. Irvine, CA 92618 United States Eligibility Players Must: Be born between January 1, 2010 and December 31, 2011

Hold Japanese nationality, have at least one parent with Japanese nationality, or be eligible to obtain Japanese nationality Current place of residence is not restricted Participants Approximately 25 players (22 field players, 2–4 goalkeepers) Program Evaluation by JFA coaches through training sessions, training matches, and physical assessments. Staff 10 JFA coaches and 5 U-15 Japan national team candidates dispatched Organizer Japan Football Association (JFA) Gold Partner SCO Group Co., Ltd. Official Page https://www.jfa.jp/youth_development/jfa_future_camp/

Selection Process Schedule

Application Period May 11 (Mon) – June 12 (Fri), 2026 How to Apply Applications can be submitted via the online form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1P4jmye48gm-dYvx0s_KAwvAze9WQwKLCK0nLfKepOJ0/edit?ts=69e2424c Step 1: Document Review Assessment of current club affiliation, activity category, league participation, and past selection history to evaluate the player’s activity environment Step 2: Video Review Comprehensive evaluation of technical ability, decision-making, individual tactics, and athletic ability based on submitted gameplay footage Results Late June 2026

Additional assets, including images and a detailed fact sheet, are available here: JFA × SCO GROUP “FUTURE CAMP inspired by BLUE LOCK Fact Sheet

About the Japan Football Association (JFA)

As the governing body of football in Japan, the Japan Football Association (JFA) aims to cultivate the healthy body and mind of the community and contribute to the further development of society by building a rich sports culture through football. JFA is engaged in the following activities to achieve its objectives:

Organization of national teams in each age group and category, dispatching teams to various competitions, and hosting international competitions. Organization of the All-Japan Football Championships and other national competitions. Player development, popularization of football, and education of football coaches and referees. Registration of players, teams, coaches, and officials. Management of intellectual properties and the licensing of trademarks. Social responsibility activities and international contribution.

All other activities required to achieve the objectives of the JFA.

About SCO Group

The SCO Group, guided by its vision of “Creating a ‘105-Year Lifespan’ through Technology,” develops and provides next-generation operational systems that support the future of dental care. We offer multifaceted and practical solutions to dental clinics nationwide, including support for cashless payment system implementation, operational efficiency improvements, and medical equipment procurement, helping dentists, dental hygienists, and staff maximize their expertise for the benefit of patients. Furthermore, we actively participate in and support sports, aiming to create a sustainable society that supports health from both a mental and physical perspective by providing people with a sense of purpose and a positive outlook on life.

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SOURCE Japan Football Association