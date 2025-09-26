Great American Christmas Rings in Half a Decade with Biggest and Brightest Holiday Season Ever!

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The wait is finally over! Great American Media unveils the media company’s highly anticipated Original premiere schedule for Great American Christmas 2025 on Great American Pure Flix, Great American Family, and GFam+. Great American Christmas officially begins streaming exclusively on Great American Pure Flix, beginning Thursday, October 9 and begins on Great American Family and GFam+ Friday, October 10 . Great American Christmas, one of the most popular Christmas program events, celebrates its 5th anniversary in 2025.

“As we celebrate the fifth year of Great American Christmas, it is a reminder of just how special this tradition has become. Our storytelling is rooted in faith, family, and the true spirit of the season – Christmas as it is meant to be,” said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. “Each year, we strive to create films that not only warm hearts but also bring people together in joy and reflection. Reaching this milestone reinforces our commitment to offering viewers stories that honor timeless values and the wonder of Christmas,” Abbott concluded.

Since 2021, Great American Media has created one of the largest libraries of quality, Original Christmas content in all of entertainment. Great American Christmas is a cherished holiday ritual with brand-new original films, fan-favorite stars, festive surprises, and the biggest holiday lineup yet.

GREAT AMERICAN CHRISTMAS 2025 PREMIERE SLATE :

Thursday, October 9, 2025, A Wisconsin Christmas Pie, starring Katie Leclerc and Ryan Carnes, Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix. A pastry chef (Leclerc) returns home to Door County, Wisconsin, for Christmas and find that saving her family’s orchard—and her heart—may depend on the perfect pie and a second chance at love (Carnes).

Saturday, October 11, 2025, 8 p.m. ET, A Wisconsin Christmas Pie, starring Katie Leclerc and Ryan Carnes, Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+. A pastry chef (Leclerc) returns home to Door County, Wisconsin, for Christmas and find that saving her family’s orchard—and her heart—may depend on the perfect pie and a second chance at love (Carnes).

Thursday, October 16, 2025, A Christmas Prayer, starring Shae Robins and Christopher Russell, Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix. In A Christmas Prayer, Natalie (Robins), a weary children’s book illustrator, rediscovers her creativity and faith when she secretly fulfills the heartfelt prayer-list of a little girl, unknowingly becoming the answer to the girl’s father’s (Russell) Christmas wish for love, healing, and hope.

Saturday, October 18, 2025, 8 p.m. ET, A Christmas Prayer, starring Shae Robins and Christopher Russell, Great American Family and GFAM+, Original Linear Premiere. In A Christmas Prayer, Natalie (Robins), a weary children’s book illustrator, rediscovers her creativity and faith when she secretly fulfills the heartfelt prayer-list of a little girl, unknowingly becoming the answer to the girl’s father’s (Russell) Christmas wish for love, healing, and hope.

Thursday, October 23, 2025, Once Upon a Christmas Crown, starring Ellise Roth and Callum Buckley, Great American Pure Flix Premiere. In Once Upon A Christmas Crown, Princess Charlotte (Roth) of Marovia, a duty-bound princess, escapes to a New England town at Christmas, where a secret baking contest — and an unexpected romance (Buckley) — teach her that love may be life’s true crowning achievement.

Saturday, October 25, 2025, 8 p.m. ET, Once Upon a Christmas Crown, starring Ellise Roth and Callum Buckley, Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+. In Once Upon A Christmas Crown, Princess Charlotte (Roth) of Marovia, a duty-bound princess, escapes to a New England town at Christmas, where a secret baking contest — and an unexpected romance (Buckley) — teach her that love may be life’s true crowning achievement.

Thursday, October 30, 2025, Christmas of Giving (wt), starring Ash Tsai, Marshall Williams, and Julia Reilly, Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix. In Christmas of Giving, when a weary non-profit director (Tsai) faces dwindling donations and perceives she may be replaced just days before Christmas, the return of an old love (Williams) and a new and unexpected ally (Reilly) teach her that letting go may be the only way to save both her mission and her heart.

Saturday, November 1, 2025, 8 p.m. ET, Christmas of Giving (wt), starring Ash Tsai, Marshall Williams, and Julia Reilly, Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+. In Christmas of Giving, when a weary non-profit director (Tsai) faces dwindling donations and perceives she may be replaced just days before Christmas, the return of an old love (Williams) and a new, unexpected ally (Reilly) teach her that letting go may be the only way to save both her mission and her heart.

Thursday, November 6, 2025, 8 p.m. ET, Christmas in Midnight Clear, starring Alicia Josipovic and Jon McLaren, Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix. A high-powered real estate developer (Josipovic), burdened by a costly setback, arrives in the struggling town of Midnight Clear just before Christmas where she meets a local pastor (McLaren) and learns saving the community may require opening her heart as much as her checkbook.

Saturday, November 8, 2025, 8 p.m. ET, Love at Kringle Lake (wt) starring Alexa Maria Huerta and Joseph Morales, Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+. When two ambitious executives from a top Chicago marketing firm (Huerta, Morales) are sent to the quaint town of Kringle Lake to rekindle the spirit of Christmas, they discover the greatest gift of the season may be each other.

Thursday, November 13, 2025, Timeless Tidings of Joy, starring Candace Cameron Bure, Natasha Bure, and Paul Greene, Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix. When Ally (Candace Cameron Bure) returns home to sell her grandmother’s (Natasha Bure) letterpress shop—long seen as a burden—she meets an old soul (Greene) determined to preserve its legacy, and together they discover that faith, sacrifice, and love can rewrite both the shop’s fate and their own.

Saturday, November 15, 2025, 8 p.m. ET, Timeless Tidings of Joy, starring Candace Cameron Bure, Natasha Bure, and Paul Greene, Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+. When Ally (Candace Cameron Bure) returns home to sell her grandmother’s (Natasha Bure) letterpress shop—long seen as a burden—she meets an old soul (Greene) determined to preserve its legacy, and together they discover that faith, sacrifice, and love can rewrite both the shop’s fate and their own.

Thursday, November 20, 2025, Christmas on Every Page, starring Rose Reid and Jake Allyn, Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix. An advertising executive (Reid) returns to her hometown to help save her family’s struggling bookstore. While there, she partners with a local craftsman (Allyn) to design and paint a Christmas mural that not only brings the community together but also rekindles her own sense of creativity and connection.

Saturday, November 22, 2025, 8 p.m. ET, Christmas on Every Page, starring Rose Reid and Jake Allyn, Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+. An advertising executive (Reid) returns to her hometown to help save her family’s struggling bookstore. While there, she partners with a local craftsman (Allyn) to design and paint a Christmas mural that not only brings the community together but also rekindles her own sense of creativity and connection.

Sunday, November 23, 2025, 8 p.m. ET, Christmas in Midnight Clear, starring Alicia Josipovic and Jon McLaren, Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family. A high-powered real estate developer (Josipovic), burdened by a costly setback, arrives in the struggling town of Midnight Clear just before Christmas where she meets a local pastor (McLaren) and learns saving the community may require opening her heart as much as her checkbook.

Wednesday, November 26, 2025, The Christmas Spark, starring Mario Lopez and Ali Cobrin, Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix. At Christmastime, a passed-over corporate lawyer (Lopez) joins his small town’s fire department, where he competes with a fallen hero’s son – and finds unexpected sparks with his widowed mom (Cobrin).

Thursday, November 27, 2025, There’s No Place Like Christmas, starring Cindy Busby and Sam Page, Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix. A big city realtor (Busby) returns to her hometown to lead the local real estate office during its most crucial revenue season. But when she clashes with a charming photographer (Page), she must decide if success means chasing her career – or following her heart.

Friday, November 28, 2025, 8 p.m. ET, The Christmas Spark, starring Mario Lopez and Ali Cobrin, Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+. At Christmastime, a passed-over corporate lawyer (Lopez) joins his small town’s fire department, where he competes with a fallen hero’s son – and finds unexpected sparks with his widowed mom (Cobrin).

Saturday, November 29, 2025, 8 p.m. ET, Encore Presentation — Timeless Tidings of Joy, starring Candace Cameron Bure, Natasha Bure, and Paul Greene, Great American Family and GFAM+. When Ally (Candace Cameron Bure) returns home to sell her grandmother’s (Natasha Bure) letterpress shop—long seen as a burden—she meets an old soul (Greene) determined to preserve its legacy, and together they discover that faith, sacrifice, and love can rewrite both the shop’s fate and their own.

Sunday, November 30, 2025, 8 p.m. ET, There’s No Place Like Christmas, starring Cindy Busby and Sam Page, Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+. A big city realtor (Busby) returns to her hometown to lead the local real estate office during its most crucial revenue season. But when she clashes with a charming photographer (Page), she must decide if success means chasing her career – or following her heart.

Thursday, December 4, 2025, Cranberries and Carols, starring Jill Wagner and Trevor Donovan, Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix. When a devoted café owner (Wagner) returns home to help her family host the town’s cherished Yuletide Potluck, she unexpectedly reunites with the man from a disastrous blind date twenty years ago – a military engineer (Donovan) – only to discover that Christmas may serve them both with a second chance at love.

Saturday, December 6, 2025, 8 p.m. ET, Cranberries and Carols, starring Jill Wagner and Trevor Donovan, Great American Family and GFAM+. When a devoted café owner (Wagner) returns home to help her family host the town’s cherished Yuletide Potluck, she unexpectedly reunites with the man from a disastrous blind date twenty years ago – a military engineer (Donovan) – only to discover that Christmas may serve them both with a second chance at love.

Sunday, December 7, 2025, 8 p.m. ET, Mistletoe at the Manor (wt), starring Madeleine Coghlan and Lior Selve, Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+. When Alice, a spirited East Coast cooking show influencer, journeys to a centuries-old English castle to honor a WWII nurse by laying her remains in the castle gardens, she finds herself swept into the castle’s holiday magic—and the unexpected warmth of it charming proprietor.

Thursday, December 11, 2025, Have We Met This Christmas?, starring Danica McKellar and Jesse Hutch, Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix. After a car accident leaves ambitious real estate executive Katie Sloan (McKellar) with amnesia at a cozy mountain inn, she unexpectedly falls for the innkeeper’s son (Hutch) from her forgotten past – while helping his family fight to save their beloved lodge before her memory returns and threatens their second chance at love.

Friday, December 12, 2025, Coupled Up for Christmas, starring Sara Canning and Marcus Rosner, Original Streaming Premiere, Great American Pure Flix. Two heartbroken singles (Canning, Rosner), desperate to win back their exes, hatch a scheme to pretend they are madly in love – only to discover that the real sparks flying may be between them.

Saturday, December 13, 2025, 8 p.m. ET, Have We Met This Christmas?, starring Danica McKellar and Jesse Hutch, Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+. After a car accident leaves ambitious real estate executive Katie Sloan (McKellar) with amnesia at a cozy mountain inn, she unexpectedly falls for the innkeeper’s son (Hutch) from her forgotten past – while helping his family fight to save their beloved lodge before her memory returns and threatens their second chance at love.

Saturday, December 14, 2025, 8 p.m. ET, A Royal Christmas Tail, starring Jonathan Stoddard and Brittany Underwood, Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+. When a dashing prince trades a glass slipper for a dog tag, he embarks on a heartwarming Christmas quest to find the mysterious woman – and her adorable pup – who captured his heart in one magical holiday moment.

Thursday, December 18, 2025, SURPRISE CHRISTMAS FILM, Original Streaming Premiere, Great American Pure Flix

Friday, December 19, 2025, Mario Lopez Presents: Chasing Christmas (wt), starring Jillian Murray, Trevor Donovan, and Dominic Lopez, Original World Premiere, Great American Pure Flix. A wish tree unites a morning show host (Donovan) and an artist (Murray) as they race across Buffalo with the host’s daughter and the artist’s son, (Dominic Lopez) to find the season’s hottest toy – discovering love and family along the way.

Saturday, December 20, 2025, 8 p.m. ET, SURPRISE CHRISTMAS FILM, Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+

Sunday, December 21, 2025, 8 p.m. ET, Mario Lopez Presents: Chasing Christmas (wt), starring Jillian Murray, Trevor Donovan, and Dominic Lopez, Original Linear Premiere, Great American Family and GFAM+. A wish tree unites a morning show host (Donovan) and an artist (Murray) as they race across Buffalo with the host’s daughter and the artist’s son, (Dominic Lopez) to find the season’s hottest toy – discovering love and family along the way.

Thursday, January 1, 2026, 8 a.m. ET, 137th TOURNAMENT OF ROSES PARADE, Live from Pasadena, California, Original Linear and Streaming Premiere Event, Great American Family, GFAM+, and Great American Pure Flix. On New Year’s Day 2026, Pasadena bursts into color and music as the 137th Rose Parade, themed “The Magic of Teamwork,” rolls 5 ½ miles down Colorado Boulevard to infamous “TV Corner,” Orange Grove Boulevard, with dazzling flower-covered floats, world class marching bands, and majestic equestrian units, celebrating creativity, unity, and tradition performed in front of millions worldwide.

EDITORIAL NOTE: Great American Media’s hit series, “Crossroad Springs,” is in production shooting additional episodes of Season One. “Crossroad Springs” premieres episode 106, “Sunrise and Still Water,” on Great American Family, Saturday, Oct. 4 (8 p.m. ET) . On October 10, regular programming is pre-empted for 24/7 Great American Christmas 2025. “Crossroad Springs” returns with all-new episodes in early Spring 2026. Fans of the series will be able to stream “Crossroad Springs” anytime, anywhere on Great American Pure Flix.

