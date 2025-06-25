The capital will drive market expansion, fuel product innovation, and enable acquisitions to help energy producers power the AI-driven future.

Novi Labs (“Novi”), the AI-first energy analytics platform transforming investment decisions across the energy sector, today announced a $35 million investment from Invictus Growth Partners (“Invictus”), a private equity firm focused on backing category-defining companies leveraging artificial intelligence in high-impact industries. Over $50 billion in annual capital allocation decisions from leading energy institutions and investors flow through Novi’s analytics platform, establishing AI-powered analytics as the new standard for institutional energy investment.

Novi Labs – Invictus Growth Partners

Novi Labs Raises $35 Million from Invictus Growth

Partners to Accelerate AI-First Energy Analytics

The funding will accelerate Novi’s product roadmap, support go-to-market expansion, and enable targeted acquisitions, solidifying Novi’s role as the core intelligence platform for upstream energy investment.

“This investment marks a defining inflection point in our mission to transform how energy development and capital allocation decisions are made”. said Scott Sherwood, CEO of Novi Labs. “We’re moving the industry beyond intuition-based legacy workflows to a future defined by AI and proprietary data. That shift is becoming even more urgent as the rapid buildout of data centers to power AI drives unprecedented energy demand. Novi is uniquely positioned at the center of this transformation, delivering the intelligence platform energy producers rely on to guide billions in capital decisions.”

Powering the Paradigm Shift in Energy Analytics

Traditional tools are falling short in a sector defined by volatility, scale, and operational complexity. Today’s energy producers, investors, and private equity firms require faster, more accurate, and more transparent insights to inform critical decisions.

Novi Labs delivers the only energy analytics platform built natively in the cloud and architected from day one for AI. The platform combines advanced machine learning, exclusive proprietary datasets, and deep reservoir science to produce decision-grade forecasts, enabling smarter capital deployment, optimized well design, and measurable performance gains.

“As AI drives exponential energy consumption, Novi’s platform enables energy producers to scale efficiently and strategically meet that demand,” said John DeLoche, Managing Partner at Invictus. “With a foundation of deep domain knowledge, proprietary datasets, and scientific precision, Novi is reshaping capital allocation in the energy sector. We believe they have built what will become the standard operating system for energy investment, and we are honored to partner with Scott and the entire Novi team.”

Fueling Scale Through Four Strategic Pillars

The $35 million investment will be deployed across four high-impact initiatives designed to accelerate Novi’s growth and category leadership:

AI-First Product Development : Expanding Novi’s platform to unlock new predictive modeling, analytics, and investment intelligence capabilities.

Go-to-Market Execution : Scaling commercialization efforts across strategic geographies, verticals, and customer segments.

Operational Infrastructure : Investing in infrastructure, systems, and talent to support enterprise-grade performance and exponential growth.

Strategic M&A: With fresh capital and strategic backing, Novi is poised to absorb complementary technology, research, and data players, unlocking new synergies and accelerating innovation.

From Disruption to Domination

As the energy sector faces rising volatility, surging AI-driven demand, and capital constraints across oil & gas, power generation, and renewable energy markets, Novi is uniquely positioned to lead the next era of energy investment intelligence:

AI That Understands Energy : Domain-specific models trained on proprietary data, not retrofitted to legacy frameworks.

Energy Data Others Can’t Get : Exclusive proprietary datasets and advanced research methodologies create defensible data moats.

Research That Shows the Receipts: Proprietary data powers data-driven research that delivers both insights and downloadable underlying datasets to clients, replacing industry guesswork with verifiable intelligence.

About Novi Labs

Novi Labs is the leading AI-first energy analytics platform redefining how energy operators and investors make high-stakes capital decisions. Built on proprietary machine learning, exclusive datasets, and deep reservoir expertise, Novi delivers the industry’s most accurate well-level forecasts and development insights. Many leading E&P operators and mineral owners rely on Novi, with billions in monthly capital decisions flowing through the platform. Novi is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

www.novilabs.com

About Invictus Growth Partners

Invictus Growth Partners is a buyout and growth equity firm that invests in outstanding, bootstrapped, capital-efficient, automation-enabled cloud software, cybersecurity, and fintech companies. The firm is dedicated to supporting companies seeking capital and strategic resources to accelerate their growth.

www.invictusgrowth.com

SOURCE: Novi Labs

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire