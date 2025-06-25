Aytu BioPharma Appoints Dr. Gerwin Westfield as Senior Vice President of Scientific Affairs to Support Commercialization of EXXUA(TM)

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company” or “Aytu”) (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients, today announced the appointment of Dr. Gerwin Westfield, PhD as Senior Vice President of Scientific Affairs, effective June 30, 2025. In his role, Dr. Westfield will oversee the Company’s medical and scientific affairs strategies, with a primary focus on the upcoming commercial launch of EXXUA™ (gepirone) extended-release tablets (“EXXUA”), a novel, branded, United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved treatment for major depressive disorder (“MDD”) in adults in the United States.

Dr. Westfield, a distinguished leader in the medical and pharmaceutical fields whose work has contributed to a Nobel Prize, previously served with the Company from 2015 to 2021, including as Director of Medical Affairs. Most recently, he was Vice President of Medical Affairs for Everly Health, a private, venture-backed healthcare company. His expertise is in

directing essential products, trials, and services within the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, including medical and scientific affairs, patient advocacy and partnering with regulatory affairs, business development, and sales and marketing. Dr. Westfield received a PhD in Biological Chemistry and B.S. in Biology from the University of Michigan. Dr. Westfield is credited with over twenty peer-reviewed publications and white papers, numerous poster presentations and professional lectures, and has won multiple prestigious academic awards and fellowships.

The Company anticipates launching EXXUA in the fourth calendar quarter of 2025 as a centerpiece of its commercial efforts. Gepirone is a new chemical entity, and EXXUA is the first-in-class selective serotonin 5HT1a receptor agonist approved by the FDA for the treatment of MDD in adults. EXXUA has been extensively studied in over 5,000 patients and represents a new class of therapeutics to compete in the over $22 billion United States prescription MDD market. Importantly, EXXUA is the only antidepressant acting on serotonin receptors that does not carry label warnings about the risk of sexual dysfunction. The mechanism of the antidepressant effect of EXXUA is believed to be related to its modulation of serotonin activity and, specifically, its exclusive and strong binding affinity for 5HT1a receptors, which are key regulators of mood and emotion. EXXUA is not a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (“SSRI”) and has no reuptake inhibition activity. EXXUA also exhibits no significant adverse effects on weight, blood pressure, heart rate or liver function.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Westfield back to Aytu as we prepare for the commercial launch of EXXUA,” said Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu. “His deep expertise, proven scientific leadership, and passion for advancing patient care have always been a perfect fit for our vision. Having him rejoin our team is a testament to the strength of our culture and our shared commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals affected by psychiatric conditions with our innovative treatments for MDD and ADHD and ensuring broad access for those who need them most,” Disbrow continued.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s prescription products include EXXUA™ (gepirone) extended-release tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and a line of legacy products, including Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

About EXXUA

EXXUA is a novel oral selective serotonin 5HT1a receptor agonist indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults. EXXUA is also being developed for other psychiatric disorders.

INDICATIONS and IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION for EXXUA

INDICATIONS

EXXUA is indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Antidepressants increased the risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors in pediatric and young adult patients in short-term studies. Closely monitor all antidepressant-treated patients for clinical worsening and emergence of suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

EXXUA is not approved for use in pediatric patients.

Do not take EXXUA if you:

are allergic to EXXUA or any of the ingredients in EXXUA.

have a prolonged QTc interval greater than 450 msec or congenital long QT syndrome.

are taking medicines known as strong CYP3A4 inhibitors. Ask your healthcare provider if you are not sure if you are taking one of these medicines.

have severe liver problems.

are taking, or have stopped taking within the last 14 days, a medicine called a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI), including the antibiotic linezolid or intravenous methylene blue. Ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist if you are not sure if you take an MAOI, including the antibiotic linezolid or intravenous methylene blue.

Do not start taking an MAOI for at least 14 days after you have stopped treatment with EXXUA.

EXXUA may cause serious side effects, including:

Changes in the electrical activity of your heart called QT prolongation. QT prolongation can cause irregular heartbeats that can be life-threatening. Your healthcare provider will check the electrical activity of your heart with a test called an electrocardiogram (ECG) and will also do blood tests to check your levels of body salts (electrolytes) before and during treatment with EXXUA. Your healthcare provider may check your electrolytes more often during treatment if you have heart failure, a slow heart rate, abnormal levels of electrolytes in your blood, or if you take other medications that can prolong the QT interval of your heartbeat.

A potentially life-threatening problem called serotonin syndrome can happen when EXXUA is taken with certain other medicines.

Manic episodes may happen in people with bipolar disorder who take EXXUA.

Please read FULL PRESCRIBING INFORMATION for EXXUA.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements may be identified by introductory words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “should,” “subject to,” “will,” “would” or words of similar meaning, or by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated launch timing for EXXUA and its future commercial prospects, and Aytu’s plans related to the commercialization of EXXUA and other Aytu products. For such statements, Aytu claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Aytu’s expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering, and those factors disclosed in Aytu’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on September 26, 2024, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements represent Aytu’s judgment as of the time of this release. Aytu disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

