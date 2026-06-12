NotFair.com Launches Platform for Tracking and Analyzing Soccer Referee Decisions

A New Platform Designed to Track, Analyze and Spotlight Patterns in Soccer Referee Decisions

NotFair.com today announced the launch of its new platform designed to help soccer fans document, track, and analyze referee decisions across leagues and competitions worldwide.

As global interest in soccer continues to grow ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, NotFair.com provides fans with a centralized platform for discussing officiating decisions using structured data and community reporting.

Founded by Hakan Ugdur, NotFair.com was created to encourage data-driven conversations around refereeing and match officiating.

“Sports fans have always debated referee decisions,” said Ugdur. “Our goal is to provide a platform where those discussions can be organized, documented, and analyzed over time. By collecting information in a structured format, fans can better understand trends and patterns within the data.”

The platform allows users to:

Report referee decisions from matches worldwide

Track decisions across competitions and seasons

Analyze aggregated community-submitted data

Explore trends and statistics related to officiating

NotFair.com does not determine whether a decision was correct or incorrect. Instead, the platform provides tools that enable fans to document events and analyze information submitted by the community.

The company believes greater access to organized data can contribute to more informed discussions about officiating in professional soccer.

“Our focus is transparency through data,” Ugdur added. “We want to create a resource that helps fans move beyond isolated moments and explore information in a structured and objective way.”

The launch marks the beginning of a broader effort to build a comprehensive database of referee decisions and match incidents across the global soccer landscape.

About NotFair.com

NotFair.com is a digital platform where soccer fans can document, track, and analyze referee decisions and match incidents. Through community participation and data aggregation, the platform aims to provide a centralized resource for exploring officiating trends in soccer.

Media Contact

press@notfair.com

Website

www.notfair.com

SOURCE: NotFair.com LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire