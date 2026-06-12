Barbara Ross‑Lee Appointed Executive Director of IAL Laboratories as Founder Lisa Pamintuan (Artist Eylsia Nicolas) Launches Breakthrough Individualized Adaptive Learning Company

In a landmark announcement spanning two continents, IAL Laboratories today unveiled its official launch as a standalone company dedicated to transforming global education through patented and patent‑pending Individualized Adaptive Learning (IAL) technologies.

The new venture is founded by Lisa Pamintuan, internationally recognized artist, designer, educator, and innovator – known to millions as Eylsia Nicolas – following the strategic spinoff of the IAL Division from WorldIPI.com, a global intellectual‑property conglomerate.

IAL Laboratories also announced the appointment of Dr. Barbara Ross‑Lee, one of the most influential leaders in American medical education, as Partner and Executive Director.

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A New Era of Truly Individualized Learning

IAL Laboratories will initially focus on two urgent educational priorities:

Programs for children with learning disabilities, and

AI‑driven systems that help children overcome and avoid systemic, cultural, and environmental barriers to learning.

“Our system does not adapt to groups – it adapts to the individual,” said Dr. Ross‑Lee. “It understands a student’s learning level, interests, and the way their brain processes information. It then reshapes multimedia content in real time to maximize comprehension. This approach allows us to overcome challenges rooted in physical disabilities, cultural differences, or gaps in early education.”

Ross‑Lee emphasized that while adaptive learning has already transformed fields such as medicine, individualized adaptive learning has the potential to “equalize the playing field for all children.”

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A Leader Whose Life Embodies the Mission

Dr. Ross‑Lee’s personal story mirrors the purpose of IAL Laboratories. While her undergraduate school refused to submit her application credentials to any medical school for admission consideration because she was female and Black, she went on to become the first Black female Dean of a U.S. Medical school, reshaping national standards for medical education.

Her sister, global icon Diana Ross, broke parallel barriers in entertainment, becoming one of the first true crossover superstars in history.

“There are many forms of discrimination – racial, cultural, structural,” Ross‑Lee said. “When standards are defined by a single cultural lens, society loses the brilliance of those who don’t fit that mold. Individualized learning restores visibility, dignity, and opportunity.”

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A Founder Focused on the Intelligence Revolution

Founder Lisa Pamintuan (Eylsia Nicolas) framed the launch within a historic moment of technological change.

“As society enters the Intelligence Revolution, a transformation even more profound than the Industrial Revolution, it is essential that AI be guided by human compassion and a commitment to equality,” she said. “IAL Laboratories exists to ensure that this new era expands opportunity rather than narrows it. We are honored that Dr. Barbara Ross‑Lee has chosen to lead this mission.”

Pamintuan, whose artistic and entrepreneurial work has reached hundreds of millions across Asia and the United States, emphasized that the company’s purpose is both technological and humanitarian.

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Institutional Partnerships Underway

IAL Laboratories confirmed that several major institutions in education, medicine, and technology are currently in discussions to join the initiative as research and development partners.

“We are humbled by the caliber of professionals aligning with us as we build and test these groundbreaking platforms,” Pamintuan said.

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About Dr. Barbara Ross‑Lee

Dr. Barbara Ross‑Lee, D.O., FACOFP, is one of the most influential leaders in American medical education, health policy, and osteopathic medicine. She currently serves as President of the American Osteopathic Foundation and President‑designate of the Maryland College of Osteopathic Medicine at Morgan State University, where she is leading the development of the first osteopathic medical school at a historically Black college or university.

A historic trailblazer, Dr. Ross‑Lee is the first African American woman to serve as dean of a U.S. medical school, a milestone achieved during her leadership of the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. She later held senior executive roles at the New York Institute of Technology, including Vice President for Health Sciences and Medical Affairs, interim Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, and Inaugural Dean of NYITCOM at Arkansas State University, where she also served as CEO of its Academic Health Centers.

Dr. Ross‑Lee is a nationally recognized authority on healthcare policy, primary care, minority health, women’s health, rural health, and workforce development. She is the founding director of the AOA Health Policy Fellowship Program and the Training in Policy Studies (TIPS) Program, which have shaped generations of physician‑leaders in health policy and research. She has advised federal and state agencies and served on the Institute of Medicine’s Consensus Committee on the Governance and Financing of Graduate Medical Education.

A former Captain in the U.S. Naval Reserves Medical Corps, Dr. Ross‑Lee has chaired major national organizations including the AACOM Council of Presidents, the AOA Council on Pre‑doctoral Education, and the Board of the Association of Academic Health Centers. A widely published scholar and international lecturer, she has received eight honorary degrees and numerous national awards. In recognition of her lifelong impact on diversity and inclusion in medicine, the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) named its national Barbara Ross‑Lee, DO Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award in her honor.

Dr. Ross‑Lee continues to shape the future of medical education and health equity, championing culturally responsive, community‑centered, and inclusive approaches to training the next generation of physicians.

About IAL Laboratories

IAL Laboratories develops patented and patent‑pending Individualized Adaptive Learning (IAL) systems designed to personalize education at the level of each learner’s cognitive profile, interests, and developmental needs. The company’s mission is to create equitable, culturally aware, AI‑driven learning environments that unlock human potential across all backgrounds and abilities.

About WORLDIPI.COM LLC

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM LLC, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company holds hundreds of U.S. and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology, and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion‑dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds; and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol‑Myers Squibb established a separate division for Spector’s patents, including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector’s patents range from the first known app for location‑based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market; as well as hundreds of other technologies.

About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina‑American singer‑songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has generated more than 250 million global views in 2026, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

www.worldipi.com

Media Contact:

Eileen Doran

Media@worldipi.com

516-681-8250

SOURCE: WorldIPI.com LLC

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