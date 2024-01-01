NomadGo Transforms Inventory Counting with Groundbreaking On-Device Inventory AI Technology

NomadGo Inventory AI powered by Spatial Vision delivers 10x faster inventory counting, achieving an impressive 99% accuracy to dramatically improve supply chain visibility and in-store efficiency

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NomadGo, the industry leader in Inventory AI, today announced its groundbreaking Spatial Vision AI technology that revolutionizes how enterprises count and manage inventory. A unique synthesis of on-device 3D spatial intelligence, computer vision, and augmented reality, it enables physical spaces to be sensed, understood, and their relevant data extracted in real-time. With a simple wave of a phone or tablet, businesses achieve inventory counts up to 10x faster than manual methods, with 99% accuracy, and no network required. Built for organizations of every size, from Fortune 500s to neighborhood franchises, NomadGo delivers near-perfect visibility into store inventory, boosting product availability, reducing waste, and lowering operational costs.





Traditional inventory counting processes are manual, labor-intensive, and only 80-85% accurate at best. It’s also one of the most disliked tasks of any job, which often leads to more errors and greater revenue loss. NomadGo Inventory AI changes the inventory game, literally. By automating counts and delivering instant results, it turns a once tedious task into a fast, intuitive, and even game-like experience that employees enjoy.

“Since the dawn of time, inventory has been a manual, tedious, and inaccurate task. We’ve transformed it to be automated, intelligent, and fun with a company mission to count everything of value in the world. With NomadGo Inventory AI, employees can instantaneously scan a shelf filled with items in less than 30 seconds. We’ve replaced the laborious, not to mention lousy, job of manual counting with our Spatial Vision AI technology to deliver speed and accuracy in inventory tracking like never before,” said David Greschler, CEO, NomadGo. “Our proprietary, patented technology makes the jobs of all our customers easier. From the in-store employee conducting the count, to the CFO seeking savings through a smarter and automated supply chain.”

NomadGo transforms the physical world of inventory into a digitized, interactive experience. Its Spatial Vision AI technology builds a real-time, actionable understanding of space, enabling businesses to react to the physical world with the intelligence of a digital one. Inventory tracking is now as simple as scanning the device across any stockroom shelf, walk-in cooler, thaw rack, factory line, aisle, or front-of-house display case. NomadGo’s Spatial Vision instantly recognizes every item across any of the inventory storage locations and counts each within all rows. It then instantly displays the results using augmented reality overlayed on the physical environment. This data is instantly synced with existing inventory management platforms and Enterprise Resourcing Planning (ERP) systems to deliver trigger automated ordering workflows and provide insights.

The easy, seamless, and efficient way of counting can apply to anything of value across a wide range of industries, including retail, hospitality, food service, manufacturing, warehousing, healthcare, automotive, construction, education, government, and more. The process is so simple that stores and restaurants can do inventory counts 10x faster than manual counts. The impact of NomadGo Inventory AI is accurate, up-to-the-minute visibility across every shelf, hours saved on cycle counts, smarter replenishment, tighter planogram compliance, all working together to support the business and turn the last mile of the supply chain into a competitive advantage.

Key Features of NomadGo Inventory AI:

On-Device Inventory AI : NomadGo runs directly on smartphones and tablets with no cloud latency, ensuring instant, secure, and offline capable inventory analysis – and low network bandwidth requirements.

: NomadGo runs directly on smartphones and tablets with no cloud latency, ensuring instant, secure, and offline capable inventory analysis – and low network bandwidth requirements. Real-Time Visual Recognition : Its Spatial Vision identifies and counts Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) and row items quickly, even in complex environments or varied storage formats, by simply pointing a device at the products.

: Its Spatial Vision identifies and counts Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) and row items quickly, even in complex environments or varied storage formats, by simply pointing a device at the products. High Accuracy, Minimal Hardware : Achieve near-perfect counts without expensive overhead or disruptive hardware installations.

: Achieve near-perfect counts without expensive overhead or disruptive hardware installations. Frequent and Automated Data Capture: Empower teams to conduct more frequent checks with minimal effort, resulting in better decision-making and less waste.

NomadGo currently has customers in the food and beverages industry and retail, processing over 1M items every day. NomadGo Inventory AI is currently deployed to more than 11,000 Starbucks locations across North America. Check out NomadGo Inventory AI in action here. For more information on NomadGo, visit: https://www.nomad-go.com/

About NomadGo

NomadGo is on a mission to make boring, manual and inaccurate inventory counts a thing of the past. Its proprietary, patented NomadGo Inventory AI powered by Spatial Vision can see and understand inventory in 3D, instantly counting any items stored anywhere using just a smartphone or tablet, without requiring a network connection. The data it generates includes highly accurate inventory counts, storage capacity, and planogram compliance, all critical information to reduce costs and enable a more agile and responsive supply chain. To see it in action, visit www.nomadgo.com

