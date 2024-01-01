NomadGo’s Inventory AI Brings Automated Counting to More than 11,000 Starbucks Locations

Patented technology enables inventory counts up to eight times faster than manual methods with 99% accuracy, transforming supply chain visibility and operational efficiency

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NomadGo, the industry leader in Inventory AI, today announced the large-scale deployment of its patented NomadGo Inventory AI in more than 11,000 Starbucks locations across North America. This technology combines computer vision, 3D spatial intelligence, and augmented reality to automate inventory counting using smartphones and tablets—delivering up to eight times faster results than manual methods with 99% accuracy.





NomadGo’s Inventory AI replaces manual counting with a fast, intuitive experience. Simply scan shelves, refrigerators, thaw racks, or display cases using a smartphone or tablet. NomadGo’s Inventory AI instantly recognizes and counts items—such as milk jugs or coffee bags—while overlaying real-time data using augmented reality for instant validation. NomadGo runs directly on the handheld device, ensuring responsiveness even without a network connection. Inventory AI offers near-perfect visibility into store operations, drastically improving the frequency of supply chain line of sight to increase product availability and reduce costs.

Starbucks is integrating NomadGo’s Inventory AI into all company owned and operated coffeehouses across North America by the end of September 2025. “This technology streamlines a critical but time-intensive task,” said Deb Hall Lefevre, Starbucks chief technology officer. “With faster, more accurate inventory counts, our partners can spend more time focusing on what matters: crafting high-quality beverages and connecting with customers.”

Manual inventory counting has long been one of the most disliked and error-prone tasks in food service and retail. NomadGo’s technology eliminates the need to manually count and enter data, enabling employees to focus on customer engagement and other high-impact activities. The result is a more agile and responsive supply chain, improved product availability, and reduced operational costs.

“The deployment of NomadGo’s Inventory AI across Starbucks owned and operated coffeehouses in North America is a strong validation of our patented technology,” said David Greschler, CEO, NomadGo. “Our technology not only streamlines inventory management but also delivers frequent, highly accurate data that prevents out-of-stock situations and lowers cost of goods sold. Businesses can now match supply to demand with unprecedented precision.”

To see NomadGo’s Inventory AI in action, visit here. For more information, visit: https://www.nomad-go.com/

