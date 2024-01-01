Wicked: For Good Star Jeff Goldblum Brings the Magic of Oz Home with Xfinity

Xfinity delivers the Smartest and Most Reliable WiFi, Mobile, Home Security, and Entertainment so Customers Can Defy Limits Every Day

Universal Pictures and Xfinity Creative Teams Bring Wicked’s World of Oz to Life in New Short Film, as Part of Xfinity’s “Imagine That” Brand Platform

Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters November 21

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Comcast’s Xfinity released a new short film starring Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard from Universal Pictures’ record-shattering blockbuster Wicked, in anticipation of the epic conclusion to the global cinematic phenomenon, Wicked: For Good, which arrives in theaters November 21st. As part of Xfinity’s new “Imagine That” brand platform, the spot brings to life the Xfinity product suite and the magic that happens when everything works together seamlessly – from the smartest and most reliable WiFi with our Xfinity Gateway, to powerful smart home connectivity, to gigabit speeds on mobile, and more.









The new ad, which features cameos by Goldblum’s wife and their two children, follows Goldblum as he leaves the premiere of Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good. The spot – viewed through the imagination of a child – shows how Xfinity powers magical experiences in the home, from bringing together simple, everyday tasks to powering moving entertainment experiences, Xfinity is the platform that does it all. Fans will delight in the many special nods to the film, and should keep an eye out for Wicked choreographer, Christopher Scott, who also makes an appearance in the short film.

“The Wicked films show us that magic lives inside all of us, Xfinity does the same inside our homes,” said Jon Gieselman, Chief Growth Officer, Connectivity & Platforms, Comcast. “With the most reliable and intelligent WiFi, the fastest mobile service, blockbuster entertainment, and security solutions that protect what matters most, we deliver more than technology. We deliver wonder. No spells, no smoke and mirrors – just powerful innovation working together to wow our customers every day.”

Creative teams from Universal Pictures, Xfinity Creative, and Goodby Silverstein & Partners (GS&P) helped bring the magic of Wicked: For Good to this new creative. The short film was directed by Alice Brooks, acclaimed director of photography for the Wicked films. Batu Sener, a composer of additional score and arrangements for Wicked: For Good, worked on the short film’s music score, which will delight Wicked fans with notes from the anthems “Wonderful” and “Defying Gravity.” Universal Pictures and Framestore graphic design teams created the magic pink and green sparkle effects, and the costume team worked with Xfinity to bring Goldblum’s authentic costume from the movies to the spot, adding a touch of Wicked magic to a spot that could only be brought to life by the incredible dynamic teams across Comcast NBCUniversal. The new “Imagine That” creative platform was developed in partnership with Goodby Silverstein & Partners (GS&P).

Xfinity customers can find the full short film, a behind-the-scenes video, and more Wicked: For Good content on their Xfinity entertainment device by simply saying “Wicked: For Good” into their voice remote. Movie fans will also see a 60-second version of the spot in theaters across the country.

Xfinity offers home Internet, mobile, entertainment and smart home solutions. At the center is Xfinity Internet, delivering the smartest and most reliable WiFi with multi-gig speeds, low-lag connection, and the ability to connect all your devices in the home. Customers can take that reliability and security on the go with Xfinity Mobile, delivering the fastest mobile service in Xfinity areas* with up to gig speeds on millions of WiFi hotspots across the country.

Xfinity’s Entertainment Experience combines cutting-edge technology with intuitive design to deliver a seamless, personalized viewing experience. It brings together live TV, hundreds of thousands of free and transactional on-demand choices, plus over 450 streaming apps and channels. And customers can keep an eye on their homes with Xfinity Smart Home, a customizable DIY smart home solution that delivers peace of mind with on-demand urgent response, 24/7 video recording, and advanced camera AI, all manageable through the Xfinity app.

Customers can follow the yellow brick road to their closest Xfinity store or visit Xfinity.com to learn more about Xfinity products.

* Based on consumer testing of mobile WiFi and cellular data performance from Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data in Q1-Q2 2025 for Comcast service areas, including its WiFi footprint, verified by Ookla for Comcast’s analysis.

About Comcast Corporation



Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good



Last year’s global cinematic cultural sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba (Oscar® nominee Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Oscar® nominee Ariana Grande) estranged and living with the consequences of their choices. When a girl from Kansas comes crashing into their lives, they will need to come together one final time, and truly see each other, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Contacts

Rachel Williams



215-531-4438



Rachel_zabinski@comcast.com

Camillia Travia



267-582-6411



Camillia_Travia@comcast.com