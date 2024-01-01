Innovative, Immersive Learning: Relias Expands VR Access to Solve Healthcare Workforce Training Challenges

With realistic, scenario-driven learning, healthcare workers can refine skills in real time, reducing errors and improving decision-making

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Relias, the trusted multi-solution workforce enablement platform partner to 12,000 healthcare organizations and 4.5 million caregivers, is expanding its learning modalities to include assessment-based virtual reality (VR) through its acquisition of InceptionXR, an innovative provider of extended reality training solutions for healthcare professionals.





VR learning enhances Relias’ blended learning approach by providing an immersive, research-backed training method proven to measurably improve care outcomes. When used alongside other learning modalities, VR is a powerful tool that allows healthcare professionals to refine their skills in realistic clinical environments, ensuring better retention, decision-making, and adherence to best practices, without risk to themselves or patients.

With healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) affecting 1 in 31 hospital patients every day, VR is emerging as a breakthrough solution, offering something no other modality can: the ability to visualize how germs are spread in real time.

Relias is launching a VR solution* across U.S. hospitals to train and assess nurses on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), with the goal of improving competence, confidence, and compliance to reduce HAIs. A recent study published in the American Journal of Infection Control finds that this VR training increases hand hygiene competency by 68% and boosts nurses’ confidence in infection prevention, reinforcing VR’s ability to drive behavior change in clinical practice.

Additionally, early adopters of Relias’ VR solution have already seen measurable improvements in workforce competency around infection control.

“Since introducing Relias’ VR solution, we’ve seen a real shift in how staff operate,” said Jill Greenwood-Williamson, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, NPD-BC, Director of Clinical Education at OSF HealthCare. “When they can actually see how germs spread or the impact of missing a handwashing step, it creates a lasting memory that changes behavior. This kind of immersive training strengthens habits that reduce risk at the point of care.”

By incorporating InceptionXR’s expertise in extended reality, Relias is ensuring that VR training is both scalable and easy to implement, while offering healthcare organizations objective, consistent data that delivers impactful insights.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Relias to bring cutting-edge VR training to even more healthcare professionals,” said Benny Arbel, founder and CEO of InceptionXR. “Together, we’re adding a new dimension to how they learn by offering an immersive, hands-on experience that strengthens their skills, builds confidence, and ultimately improves both patient care and job satisfaction.”

These VR scenarios take only 10 to 15 minutes to complete, reducing time up to 75% compared to live simulations. Designed for flexibility, the training requires only a wireless headset and a small physical space, eliminating the need for handheld controllers, dedicated training rooms, or a continuous Wi-Fi connection.

Users can also train on site at their convenience without disrupting patient care, reducing both operational burden and training costs.

“Preventable healthcare-associated infections remain a critical concern, posing serious risks to both patients and healthcare workers. Addressing this challenge demands innovative solutions that move beyond traditional modalities of training,” said Shawn Barber, Chief Product Officer at Relias. “This is especially true for infection prevention — VR allows learners to actually see germ transmission, reinforcing behaviors in an engaging and active way.”

Barber concluded, “Relias is committed to providing just the right mix of training solutions, and VR is another tool we’re excited to offer healthcare organizations looking to build a more confident, capable workforce.”

*Relias’ VR solution includes intellectual property developed by leading researchers at Emory University.

