NIKON IS DEVELOPING NINE CINEMA LENSES IN THE NIKKOR Z CINEMA T1.9 VV SERIES

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Nikon Inc. is pleased to announce the development of the NIKKOR Z CINEMA T1.9 VV series of cinema lenses, designed for the cinema, high-end productions, and creators, aiming to provide them with high-quality solutions. The series will be comprised of nine lenses, including the NIKKOR Z CINEMA 50mm T1.9 VV.

The NIKKOR Z CINEMA T1.9 VV series will further enrich the visual expression of the NIKKOR Z CINEMA line through a new design philosophy that delivers both the rendering performance required by the cinema industry and the practicality needed in professional production environments. In addition, this will be the first NIKKOR lens series to feature an image circle large enough to cover the V-RAPTOR [X] VV sensor**, which is larger than a full frame sensor. The lenses will also feature a highly precise autofocus mechanism to support creators’ workflows.

Nikon will continue to contribute to the development of imaging culture that includes the field of cinema, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression. Filmmakers and content creators can expect great things from the new synergy between Nikon and RED.

For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the vast collection of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire line of Z series cameras, please visit nikonusa.com.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web’s most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

*The appearance of the actual product may differ from the photo shown above.

**Refers to the 40.96 mm × 21.60 mm image sensor developed by RED Digital Cinema, Inc.

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SOURCE Nikon Inc.