NIKON IS DEVELOPING FIRMWARE VERSION 2.00 FOR THE NIKON ZR FULL-FRAME SENSOR CAMERA

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Nikon Inc. is pleased to announce the development of firmware version 2.00 for the Nikon ZR (released in October 2025), a full-frame sensor camera in the Z CINEMA series.

The following features are planned for inclusion in this firmware update, with the aim of further advancing creative capabilities and workflows for a broad range of users, from high-end filmmakers to content creators.

Support for Log3G10 and REDWideGamutRGB when recording in H.265 format, delivering compact file sizes with high color-grading latitude.

A new option for selecting the level of [High ISO NR] available during H.265 Log recording, enabling image rendering tailored to the creator’s intent and the tone of the work.

Support for focus peaking display during recording in the R3D NE* format, enabling more precise focus confirmation.

Firmware version 2.00 is scheduled for release in 2026.

Nikon is also developing new firmware to support frequently requested features, including open gate recording and a desqueeze display for use with anamorphic lenses, with the goal of incorporating them in ZR firmware in 2027.

Additionally, RED is updating its remote-control applications, RED CONTROL and RED CONTROL PRO which will enable remote control capabilities for ZR.

Nikon and RED will continue to enhance its products through firmware updates that address user needs, while also contributing to the development of imaging culture in the field of cinema.

For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the vast collection of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire line of Z series cameras, please visit nikonusa.com.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web’s most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

*R3D NE is a RAW format developed for Nikon cameras to deliver the distinctive color science of cinema cameras from RED Digital Cinema Inc.

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SOURCE Nikon Inc.