PulsePoint Brings Verified NPI Targeting to YouTube, Further Strengthening Omnichannel Capabilities

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PulsePoint, the leading technology company transforming healthcare marketing, today announced the expansion of Audience Manager to YouTube, bringing verified, NPI-level audience activation and measurement to the world’s most-watched video platform. With this launch, PulsePoint clients can seamlessly and confidently coordinate omnichannel HCP buys across more environments, now including YouTube, search, e-newsletters, social, EHR, display, connected TV, and audio.

Nearly 58% of HCPs report YouTube as a primary platform for clinical, educational, or professional content, putting the platform ahead of most social channels for information discovery. However most video platforms weren’t built for prescriber-level precision, meaning that brands buying YouTube media have had no reliable way to confirm they’re reaching prescribers verified at the NPI level. PulsePoint’s Audience Manager and DirectMatch™ technology solve that by allowing marketers to deterministically activate verified NPI audiences directly onto YouTube campaigns.

“Video is one of the most trusted and preferred formats for clinical education. HCPs turn to it for explainers, procedural walkthroughs, and more,” said Ezra Suveyke, Chief Product and Technology Officer at PulsePoint. “By bringing verified NPI targeting to YouTube, we’re giving health marketers precision reach in the format physicians actually choose to learn from and extending Audience Manager’s growing omnichannel footprint into one of the largest video environments in the world.”

The YouTube expansion arrives as limitations on linear TV advertising pushes pharma brands to reconsider where their video budgets go, creating an opening to redirect those dollars toward addressable, verifiable digital video channels like YouTube. For marketers already running HCP-targeted Connected TV campaigns, the expansion offers a natural next step: existing video creative can be adapted for YouTube with minimal lift, letting brands extend proven campaigns into one of the largest video environments in the world without starting from scratch.

Beyond serving verified audiences, PulsePoint closes the loop from activation to insight. The platform provides granular, NPI-level visibility into video engagement and extends that measurement across a brand’s full media mix, giving marketers a single, unified view of activation and performance rather than a fragmented one stitched together across disparate tools. These capabilities enable optimization decisions to be fully grounded in verified HCP engagement rather than broad video metrics alone, completing the activate-measure-optimize cycle entirely within one platform.

In early activations, campaigns using Audience Manager target lists on YouTube saw a 1.9x higher click-through rate versus broad demographic targeting.

With YouTube now part of Audience Manager, PulsePoint extends the same first-party, NPI-verified backbone across another core HCP channel, so a prescriber’s identity carries through from the moment they hit play on a video to every other touchpoint in the campaign.

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint, a division of Internet Brands, is an award-winning technology company that uses real-world data in real-time to optimize campaign performance and revolutionize health decision-making. Leveraging proprietary datasets and methodology, PulsePoint targets healthcare professionals and consumer populations with an unprecedented level of accuracy to deliver unparalleled results to the clients we serve. For more information, visit pulsepoint.com.

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SOURCE PulsePoint