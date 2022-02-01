Nifter™ Launches Production Arm to Produce & Distribute Content for Artists.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CLIS #art–ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK: CLIS), a technology company focused on developing platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announced today that its Nifter NFT marketplace has launched an end-to-end production and distribution department designed to make it simple for artists to produce viral content and collect royalties for music and video based NFTs.

With this launch, Nifter expands its revenue streams beyond the sale of NFTs and positions Nifter as a “one-stop-shop” for artists to produce quality content, record royalty splits with Nifter’s Rebel Blockchain, as well as collect royalties for music distributed on Apple Music, Spotify, and other streaming platforms.

Artists can leverage Nifter for the production of live events which are recorded as NFTs and unlock advertising revenue streams such as website ad-spots, sponsorships, product placements, NFTs as event tickets, and merchandising.

“Nifter’s mission is Empowering Independence for artists, with this announcement we are helping artists tap into the full potential of NFTs.” – Carl “Supreme” Harte, Creative Director.

