Newrez Paves the Way for VantageScore 4.0 Adoption in the U.S. Mortgage Market

Freddie Mac completes securitization containing Newrez originated VantageScore® 4.0 loans.

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Newrez, a top five mortgage lender and servicer, recognized the role its deep partnership with Freddie Mac played in enabling the U.S. Federal Housing (FHFA), Freddie Mac, and Fannie Mae to move forward with the industry’s transition to modernized credit scoring. Through a loan delivery limited engagement with Freddie Mac, Newrez helped validate that VantageScore® 4.0 could be originated, underwritten, priced, and delivered to a GSE.





Newrez’s participation in a Freddie Mac loan delivery limited engagement helped validate the operational readiness needed for the industry-wide announcement, demonstrating that VantageScore 4.0 can be leveraged for loans originated, underwritten, and delivered to a GSE.

“Newrez applauds the Trump Administration and FHFA Director Bill Pulte for their continued leadership in advancing credit score modernization and expanding access to homeownership for hardworking Americans,” said Baron Silverstein, President of Newrez. “Our team’s investment in operational readiness — across origination, technology, secondary markets, and delivery — demonstrates what is achievable when a leading lender and a GSE partner with shared purpose. We are grateful to Freddie Mac for their trust and partnership, and we look forward to supporting the industry as it moves toward broader adoption of modernized credit scoring.”

FHFA, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD/FHA announced their coordinated policy updates permitting the current use of VantageScore 4.0 and the future use of FICO® Score 10T for loans delivered to the GSEs. It is the most significant update to GSE credit scoring requirements in nearly three decades, supporting a holistic view of the borrower as it considers additional inputs such as on-time rent payment history and trended credit data not incorporated in previous models.

VantageScore 4.0 considers additional data such as on-time rent payment history, which has the potential to create new opportunities for creditworthy borrowers who have historically been underserved.

About Newrez



Newrez LLC (“Newrez”), a Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) company, is a top five mortgage lender and servicer, according to Inside Mortgage Finance, dedicated to providing a customer-first experience throughout the homeownership journey. Newrez offers industry-leading servicing capabilities for owned MSRs and for third-party clients, as well as a robust origination model with presence in the retail, wholesale, correspondent, and consumer direct verticals. Newrez’s mission is “to do everything possible to make home happen” through a wide array of products and services. Newrez was established in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA. To learn more about Newrez, visit www.newrez.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Ryan Feldman



Director, Public Relations



Ryan.Feldman@Newrez.com

David Guarino



Immortality PR & Communications LLC



Dave.Guarino@immortality-pr.com