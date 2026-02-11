Zeus North America Mining Corp. Announces Effective Date of Previously Announced Consolidation

ZEUS NORTH AMERICA MINING CORP. (CSE:ZEUS)(OTCQB:ZUUZF)(FRANKFURT:O92) (THE “COMPANY” OR “ZEUS”) is pleased to announce that effective April 30, 2026, the Company will consolidate its common shares (the “Common Shares“) on a two (2) to one (1) basis (the “Consolidation“) as previously announced on February 11, 2026.

It is expected that the Company will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) on a consolidated basis on or about April 30, 2026. The new CUSIP number will be 98956B202 and the new ISIN number will be CA98956B2021 for the post-Consolidation Common Shares of the Company. The total issued and outstanding number of Common Shares post-Consolidation will be approximately 46,603,749. The Company’s stock symbol will remain unchanged. Registered holders of physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal by mail advising that the Consolidation has been effected and will contain instructions on how to exchange share certificates evidencing pre-consolidated Common Shares for new share certificates representing the number of post-Consolidation Common Shares to which they are entitled. No action is required for shares held by non-registered holders (shareholders who hold their shares through an intermediary) and or by holders holding their shares via Direct Registration System.”

On behalf of the board of directors.

“Dean Besserer”

President and CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at info@zeusminingcorp.com

About Zeus North America Mining Corp.

The Company is in the business of mineral exploration. The Company is focused on its exploration properties in the state of Idaho known as the: Cuddy Mountain; Selway; and Great Western properties, respectively. The Idaho properties consist of 101 (Cuddy Mountain), 57 (Selway) and 38 (Great Western) lode mining claims respectively and cover a cumulative area of approximately 4,200 acres. The Company’s flagship Cuddy Mountain Property is adjacent to Hercules Metal Corp’s Leviathan Copper Porphyry discovery. More recently, the Company entered into an option agreement to acquire a 90% interest in the Delker and Bulls Eyes copper-gold properties in Nevada.

Forward Looking Statements

When used in this news release, the words “estimate”, “project”, “belief”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “may” or “should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include, amongst others, statements regarding completion of the Placement, the use of the net proceeds of the Placement, and completion of the Consolidation. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of its securities or its financial or operating results (as applicable). The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company’s forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Zeus North America Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire