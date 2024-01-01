Bitch, I’m Madonna: Madonna Partners with Grindr for Global Launch of Confessions II

Mother Has Entered the Chat and She’s On the Grid

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grindr, the Global Gayborhood in your PocketTM and world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people, today announces an exclusive global partnership with Madonna to launch Confessions II, arriving just in time for Pride season. Grindr is one of the few select brand partners to officially partner on the release.









Starting today, Madonna takes over the grid – on her terms. Across Grindr, users will experience an evolving in-app takeover featuring exclusive content, dynamic, location-aware moments that appear within the Global Gayborhood, and limited drops – including a brand new picture disc of Confessions II, handpicked by Madonna, exclusively for Grindr users. Designed for curiosity, timing, and people who know where to look, the experience rewards participation and discovery, connecting users not just to content, but to each other.

Opening with “Thanks for coming,” Confessions II signals a return to the dancefloor as ritual – a space for release, control, and reinvention. The music is designed to be felt collectively, in motion, and in real time.

“Grindr drives connections, shapes culture, and builds community – and no one embodies that spirit quite like Madonna,” said George Arison, CEO of Grindr. “She has been empowering our community to Express Yourself for decades, so this feels less like a partnership and more like a homecoming.”

For decades, Madonna has defined the sound and spirit of the gay dancefloor – music that doesn’t just play, but pulls people together. Her unwavering allyship and work have long shaped how communities gather, express themselves, and move as one.

Grindr powers that same connection in real time. The Global Gayborhood is a living network where millions of people show up as they are: to meet, to discover, and to build community. It’s where culture begins and travels fast, where energy builds, and where a night out, a conversation, or a shared moment starts instantly.

Additional details will be teased in the coming weeks in the Grindr app and on Grindr’s social channels, leading into Confessions II’s July 3 release date. To experience Madonna’s takeover of the Grindr app, update to iOS version 26.6.1 and Android version 26.6 now.

Open the app. Check the grid. The dancefloor is open.

About Grindr

With more than 15 million average monthly active users, Grindr has grown to become the Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket™, on a mission to make a world where the lives of our global community are free, equal, and just. Available in 190+ countries and territories, Grindr is often the primary way for its users to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Since 2015, Grindr for Equality has advanced human rights, health, and safety for millions of LGBTQ+ people in partnership with organizations in every region of the world. Grindr has offices in West Hollywood, the Bay Area, Chicago, and New York. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Contacts

Media Contacts:





People’s Revolution

Kelly Cutrone



Kelly.Cutrone@PeoplesRevolution.com

Grindr

press@grindr.com