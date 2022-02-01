New York Times Bestselling Authors Bill Martin Jr and Michael Sampson Publish Children’s Picture Book Perfect for Father’s Day

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#billmartinjr–Brown Books Kids has recently released a timely children’s picture book, emphasizing the importance of father–son relationships and spending time together with family.





Puppy Dog, Puppy Dog, Do You Want to Play? by New York Times bestselling team Bill Martin Jr and Michael Sampson, illustrated by Marilyn Janovitz, follows a father and son through a day of their favorite activities. From hide-and-seek to dancing to tag, the duo decides to spend the day in each other’s company and make the very most of it. Perfect for Father’s Day, young readers will delight in the message that with Dad, the best parts of any day are the moments spent with each other.

Best friends Bill Martin Jr and Michael Sampson met at a conference in Tucson, AZ, where they established a lifelong friendship and collaborated on many award-winning books for children together (Chicka Chicka, 1, 2, 3; Panda Bear, Panda Bear, What Do You See?; Armadillo Antics; Bing! Bang! Chugga! Beep! and more). When the legendary Bill Martin Jr passed away in 2004, he left a small number of unpublished manuscripts behind that he’d coauthored with Michael Sampson. Puppy Dog, Puppy Dog, Do You Want to Play? is one of these invaluable remaining works.

“Puppy Dog, Puppy Dog, Do You Want to Play? is a truly delightful book. I love the relationship between the little puppy and his dad! The illustrations are absolutely charming! A perfect book for dog lovers like me!” —Laura Numeroff, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author of If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

“ An exciting story about one of life’s gifts: spending time with the people you love.” —Miguel Ordóñez, #1 New York Times Bestselling Illustrator of Your Baby’s First Word Will Be DADA

“ Filled with color and warmth, this book will surely delight!” —Nancy Tafuri, Award-Winning Author of Have You Seen My Duckling?, a Caldecott Honor Book

“ A whimsical read-aloud with lovely illustrations reminiscent of those in the classic Spot the Dog series, this sweet story is sure to be a bedtime favorite for young readers!” —Liz Climo, International Bestselling Author of Rory the Dinosaur: Me and My Dad

