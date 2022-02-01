Blackstone Mortgage Trust and M&T Realty Capital Announce Agency Multifamily Lending Partnership

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) and M&T Realty Capital Corporation (M&T Realty Capital) announced today that they have entered into a partnership that will establish a dedicated team to enable BXMT borrowers to access multifamily agency financing for conventional and affordable multifamily loans through M&T Realty Capital’s Fannie Mae DUS® and Freddie Mac Optigo® lending platforms.





BXMT is a leading provider of floating rate, first mortgage financing with significant expertise in the multifamily sector. This partnership will expand the company’s access to agency loan product offerings through M&T Realty Capital, providing BXMT’s borrowers with comprehensive access to transitional and permanent multifamily financing solutions.

Katie Keenan, Chief Executive Officer of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, said, “ We are thrilled to have access to the agency multifamily lending market through M&T’s established team and business. BXMT has been a major capital provider to apartment owners since inception, having originated over $12 billion of multifamily bridge loans over the past 10+ years. The partnership with M&T enhances the range of capital solutions we can provide to our borrowers.”

M&T Realty Capital is a full-service mortgage banking firm specializing in providing competitive financing for income-producing commercial properties throughout the United States. As a subsidiary of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB), M&T Realty Capital offers vast capabilities with a personal, attentive, and trustworthy approach.

“We’re excited to partner with BXMT,” said Michael Edelman, Chief Executive Officer of M&T Realty Capital. “ This agreement adds another important dimension to our M&T Bank relationship with BXMT and reflects the current M&T CRE innovation strategy of expanding our customer base and growing our national multifamily lending platform.”

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. Our portfolio is composed primarily of loans secured by high-quality, institutional assets in major markets, sponsored by experienced, well-capitalized real estate investment owners and operators. These senior loans are capitalized by accessing a variety of financing options, depending on our view of the most prudent strategy available for each of our investments. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone. Further information is available at www.bxmt.com.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We seek to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which we invest. Our more than $1 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, credit, real assets, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

About M&T Realty Capital Corporation (www.mtrcc.com)

M&T Realty Capital Corporation® (www.mtrcc.com) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of M&T Bank – the principal banking subsidiary of the M&T Bank Corporation, one of the top 15 U.S.-based commercial bank holding companies. M&T Realty Capital Corporation specializes in providing competitive financing nationwide for multifamily properties, commercial income properties, and healthcare facilities. M&T Realty Capital Corporation is a fully accredited Fannie Mae DUS® lender, a Freddie Mac Optigo® lender, an approved FHA/HUD MAP and LEAN lender, and also offers life insurance company and CMBS financing through correspondent relationships.

Equal Housing Lender. ©2024 M&T Realty Capital Corporation. Member FDIC. NMLS #1024366. M&T Realty Capital Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of M&T Bank. Member FDIC. “DUS®” is a registered trademark of Fannie Mae. “Optigo®” is a registered trademark of Freddie Mac.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect BXMT’s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance, its business plans and expected benefits of the BXMT and M&T partnership. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “objective,” “indicator,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. BXMT believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this presentation and in the filings. BXMT assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward‐looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.

